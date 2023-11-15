EQS Group AG confirms negotiations with Thoma Bravo about public takeover offer
Munich, 15 November 2023 – In response to media reports, EQS Group AG (the "Company") confirms that it is in advanced negotiations with Thoma Bravo regarding the conclusion of an investment agreement and the launch of a public takeover offer to the shareholders of the Company in the amount of EUR 40.00 per share. The Company will inform the capital market and the public about the progress immediately in accordance with legal requirements.
Person making the notification: André Marques, Executive Board Member (CFO)
André Marques
CFO
Tel.: +49 89-444430033
Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com
EQS Group AG, formerly known as EquityStory AG, is a Germany-based provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) in the fields of corporate compliance and investor relations. The Company's activities are divided into two operating segments: Compliance and Investor Relations. The Compliance segment comprises all products required for companies to fulfill their legal and regulatory obligations, including reporting obligations in the news segment (disclosure), submissions to the Federal Gazette (filing), and new products, such as Insider Manager, Integrity Line, LEI, and ARIVA Workflows. The and Investor Relations segment encompasses products for the areas of financial and corporate communications, including news, websites portals, webcasts and media. In addition, its products are pooled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT. The Company's clients are small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), as well as corporate customers. It provides services worldwide.