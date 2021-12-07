Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. EQS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQS   DE0005494165

EQS GROUP AG

(EQS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQS Group AG successfully concludes capital increase - and receives gross issue proceeds of EUR 7.7 million

12/07/2021 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
EQS Group AG successfully concludes capital increase - and receives gross issue proceeds of EUR 7.7 million

07.12.2021 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EQS Group AG successfully concludes capital increase - and receives gross issue proceeds of EUR 7.7 million

Munich - 7 December 2021

EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) successfully completed the capital increase it has announced today and issued a total of 187,225 new registered shares against cash contributions. These new shares were placed among institutional investors as well as members of the management and the board of directors under an accelerated book-building process at a price of EUR 41.00 per share.

The new shares are issued under a capital increase from authorised capital. According to current plans, this capital increase will be registered in the commercial register on 16 December 2021. After the increase, the company's share capital will rise from EUR 8,472,251.00 by EUR 187,225.00 to EUR 8,659,476.00, where subscription rights of existing shareholders were excluded. The new shares will be eligible for profit participation from 1 January 2021 and will probably be included into trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Scale segment and in m:access on the Munich stock exchange from 21 December 2021. Delivery and settlement of the new shares will probably take place on 21 December 2021.

More information:

Receive news from EQS Group AG free of charge on your mobile device: via DGAP News App directly to your AppleWatch or iPhone (http://newsapp.dgap.de/).

EQS Group is a leading international provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) in the fields of corporate compliance and investor relations. In working with EQS Group, thousands of companies worldwide inspire trust by fulfilling complex national and international disclosure obligations, minimizing risks and communicating transparently with stakeholders.

EQS Group's products are pooled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT. They ensure the professional control of compliance workflows in the fields of whistleblower protection and case management, policy management, business approvals, third party management, insider list management and disclosure obligations. In addition, listed companies benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting and contact management, IR websites, digital reports and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communications.

EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today the group employs more than 550 professionals and has offices in the world's key financial markets.

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +49 89-444430033

Mobile: +49 175-5250009

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com


07.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49(0)89 444 430-000
Fax: +49(0)89 444 430-049
E-mail: info@eqs.com
Internet: www.eqs.com
ISIN: DE0005494165
WKN: 549416
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1254919

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1254919  07.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254919&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about EQS GROUP AG
10:02aEQS Group AG successfully concludes capital increase - and receives gross issue proceed..
EQ
03:12aEQS Group AG decides on 2.2% capital increase
EQ
11/29EQS GROUP AG : Repurchase of own shares completed
EQ
11/17EQS GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/16EQS GROUP AG : Continuation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 12,000 shares..
EQ
11/16EQS Group AG's Equity Buyback Plan Extended till December 31, 2021.
CI
11/12EQS Group AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
11/12EQS Group AG with strong Q3 2021
EQ
11/12EQS Group AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2021
CI
10/12EQS GROUP AG : Repurchase of own shares finished due to closed period
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 50,7 M 57,0 M 57,0 M
Net income 2021 -3,91 M -4,40 M -4,40 M
Net Debt 2021 75,5 M 84,9 M 84,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -80,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 320 M 361 M 360 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,81x
EV / Sales 2022 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 578
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart EQS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
EQS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 41,00 €
Average target price 51,64 €
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Achim Weick Chief Executive Officer
André Silvério Marques Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wirth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Pfleger Chief Operating Officer
Rony Vogel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQS GROUP AG51.47%361
ACCENTURE PLC38.36%228 799
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.23.53%173 555
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.74%107 535
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.52%104 650
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.28.76%97 845