Nov 15 (Reuters) - EQS Group AG said on Wednesday it is in advanced talks with U.S. private equity firm Thoma Bravo regarding a takeover of the Frankfurt-listed company.

Thoma Bravo and EQS are in negotiations over a takeover offer in which EQS shareholders will get 40 euros for every share held, EQS said in a statement. (Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)