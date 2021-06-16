PRESS RELEASE : EQS Group AG successfully concludes capital increase - and receives gross issue proceeds of EUR 22.4 million

DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase EQS Group AG successfully concludes capital increase - and receives gross issue proceeds of EUR 22.4 million 2021-06-16 / 17:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EQS Group AG successfully concludes capital increase - and receives gross issue proceeds of EUR 22.4 million Munich - 16 June 2021 EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) successfully completed the capital increase it has announced today and issued a total of 590,000 new registered shares against cash contributions. These new shares were placed among institutional investors as well as members of the management and the board of directors under an accelerated book-building process at a price of EUR 38.00 per share. The new shares are issued under a capital increase from authorised capital. According to current plans, this capital increase will be registered in the commercial register on 25 June 2021. After the increase, the company's share capital will rise from EUR 7,882,251.00 by EUR 590,000.00 to EUR 8,472,251.00, where subscription rights of existing shareholders were excluded. The new shares will be eligible for profit participation from 1 January 2021 and will probably be included into trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Scale segment and in m:access on the Munich stock exchange from 30 June 2021. Delivery and settlement of the new shares will probably take place on 30 June 2021. More information: Receive news from EQS Group AG free of charge on your mobile device: via DGAP News App directly to your AppleWatch or iPhone (http://newsapp.dgap.de/). EQS Group is a leading international provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) in the fields of corporate compliance and investor relations. In working with EQS Group, thousands of companies worldwide inspire trust by fulfilling complex national and international disclosure obligations, minimizing risks and communicating transparently with stakeholders. EQS Group's products are pooled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT. They ensure the professional control of compliance workflows in the fields of whistleblower protection and case management, policy management, insider list management and disclosure obligations. In addition, listed companies benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting and contact management, IR websites, digital reports and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communications. EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today the group employs over 500 professionals and has offices in the world's key financial markets. Contact: André Marques CFO Tel.: +4989-444430033 Mobile: +49175-5250009 Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-06-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: EQS Group AG Karlstr. 47 80333 Munich Germany Phone: +49(0)89 444 430-000 Fax: +49(0)89 444 430-049 E-mail: info@eqs.com Internet: www.eqs.com ISIN: DE0005494165 WKN: 549416 Indices: Scale Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1208836 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

