    EQS   DE0005494165

EQS GROUP AG

(EQS)
PRESS RELEASE : EQS Group AG successfully concludes capital increase - and receives gross issue proceeds of EUR 22.4 million

06/16/2021 | 11:11am EDT
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase 
EQS Group AG successfully concludes capital increase - and receives gross issue proceeds of EUR 22.4 million 
2021-06-16 / 17:10 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
EQS Group AG successfully concludes capital increase - 
and receives gross issue proceeds of EUR 22.4 million 
Munich - 16 June 2021 
EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) successfully completed the capital increase it has announced today and issued a total 
of 590,000 new registered shares against cash contributions. These new shares were placed among institutional investors 
as well as members of the management and the board of directors under an accelerated book-building process at a price 
of EUR 38.00 per share. 
The new shares are issued under a capital increase from authorised capital. According to current plans, this capital 
increase will be registered in the commercial register on 25 June 2021. After the increase, the company's share capital 
will rise from EUR 7,882,251.00 by EUR 590,000.00 to EUR 8,472,251.00, where subscription rights of existing 
shareholders were excluded. The new shares will be eligible for profit participation from 1 January 2021 and will 
probably be included into trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Scale segment and in m:access on the Munich stock 
exchange from 30 June 2021. Delivery and settlement of the new shares will probably take place on 30 June 2021. 
More information: 
Receive news from EQS Group AG free of charge on your mobile device: via DGAP News App directly to your AppleWatch or 
iPhone (http://newsapp.dgap.de/). 
EQS Group is a leading international provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) in the fields of corporate compliance 
and investor relations. In working with EQS Group, thousands of companies worldwide inspire trust by fulfilling complex 
national and international disclosure obligations, minimizing risks and communicating transparently with stakeholders. 
EQS Group's products are pooled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT. They ensure the professional control of 
compliance workflows in the fields of whistleblower protection and case management, policy management, insider list 
management and disclosure obligations. In addition, listed companies benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting 
and contact management, IR websites, digital reports and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communications. 
EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today the group employs over 500 professionals and has offices in the 
world's key financial markets. 
Contact: 
André Marques 
CFO 
Tel.: +4989-444430033 
Mobile: +49175-5250009 
Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      EQS Group AG 
              Karlstr. 47 
              80333 Munich 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49(0)89 444 430-000 
Fax:          +49(0)89 444 430-049 
E-mail:       info@eqs.com 
Internet:     www.eqs.com 
ISIN:         DE0005494165 
WKN:          549416 
Indices:      Scale 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, 
              Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1208836 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1208836 2021-06-16

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208836&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 11:10 ET (15:10 GMT)

