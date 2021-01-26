EQT : Assets Under Management Rose 46% On Year in 2020

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish private-equity firm EQT AB said Tuesday that it invested 12.9 billion euros ($15.7 billion) during 2020, with assets under management rising 46% from the end of 2019.

EQT said assets under management rose to EUR52.5 billion at the end of 2020 from EUR36.0 billion at the end of 2019. Total gross fund exits in the year amounted to EUR3.4 billion.

"With continued low interest rates, we expect allocations into private markets to continue as investors seek consistent and strong returns," Chief Executive Christian Sinding said.

"With EQT's clear focus on value-add strategies, we see significant opportunities to continue to outgrow the private markets."

The company proposed a dividend of 2.40 Swedish kronor ($0.29) a share, up from SEK2.20, with SEK1.20 to be paid in June 2021 and SEK1.20 in December 2021.

It posted a full-year net profit of EUR379 million, up from EUR160 million, as revenue rose 26% to EUR709 million and costs remained flat.

EQT said that the trends it saw accelerate with the pandemic in 2020 will accelerate further and faster, and that it has enhanced its focus on certain segments within health & wellbeing, technology acceleration and digitalization, climate & sustainability, and social infrastructure.

EQT's more than EUR52 billion of assets under management are spread across 17 active funds within Private Capital and Real Assets business segments.

