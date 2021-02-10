EQT : Sells Flying Tiger Copenhagen to Investment Firm Treville

By Dominic Chopping

Swedish private-equity company EQT AB said Wednesday that it has divested retailer Flying Tiger Copenhagen to investment firm Treville after eight years of ownership.

"2019 marked an impressive turnaround and all-time high on many metrics, while 2020 was a setback due to global lockdowns and strict regulations," said Mads Ditlevsen, partner and investment advisor to EQT Private Equity.

"Looking beyond the pandemic, we are confident that the company is well-positioned for a strong rebound and we are happy to have found new owners for Flying Tiger Copenhagen with Treville who has experience in the consumer sector."

The transaction closed Wednesday and financial details weren't disclosed.

