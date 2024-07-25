By Michael Susin

EQT said it agreed to sell its majority stake in the Belgium-based group Fiberklaar to co-shareholder Proximus for 246 million euros ($266.7 million).

The company--which co-founded Fiberklaar as a joint venture in 2021--said on Thursday that the deal is expected to close in the coming days.

"Having achieved significant milestones during its ownership, EQT's exit is a natural next step for Fiberklaar. The company now begins a new chapter in its journey to increase access to high-speed connectivity solutions in Belgium, while playing a role in Proximus' possible future cooperation agreements to roll-out fiber in Flanders," it said.

Proximus is the Belgium's largest telecom operator, the group added.

