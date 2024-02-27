By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish private-equity firm EQT said Tuesday that its EQT X fund has held its final close, raising 22 billion euros ($23.88 billion) in total commitments.

The EQT X fund invests predominantly in the healthcare, technology and tech-enabled services sectors in Europe and North America and had targeted EUR20 billion in funding commitments.

EQT said of the total commitments, EUR21.7 billion are fee-generating assets under management, with the fund receiving commitments from a broad range of investors, including pension and sovereign wealth funds, asset managers, and an increased share from the private wealth segment.

"Our thematic investment strategy and strong local presence are competitive advantages when sourcing opportunities, not least in a slower deal-making environment," said Per Franzen, head of private capital Europe & North America at EQT.

"EQT X is off to a strong start, having already announced four take-privates while offering substantial co-invest opportunities."

EQT X is currently 30%-35% invested, based on the actual fund size, it added.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-24 0236ET