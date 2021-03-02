EQT : Sells Conveyor-Systems Maker Dorner to Columbus McKinnon in $485 Million Deal

By Dominic Chopping



STOCKHOLM--Swedish private-equity firm EQT AB said late on Monday that it has agreed to sell Dorner Holding Corp. to Columbus McKinnon Corp. in a deal worth $485 million.

The EQT Mid Market U.S. fund bought conveyor-systems manufacturer Dorner in 2017 from Incline Equity Partners.

"With the support of EQT, Dorner continued to grow organically to solidify its position as a leading global industrial technology business," EQT said.

"Substantial investments were made to integrate previous acquisitions [...] Research and development was also prioritized, resulting in industry-leading new product developments in additional end markets, such as life sciences and e-commerce, with many more products in the pipeline," the company added.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

