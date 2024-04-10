By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--EQT and its co-shareholders have agreed to sell data-management provider Rimes Technologies to Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co.

Swedish private-equity firm EQT said the deal, announced Tuesday, is expected to close in the coming months, subject to regulatory approvals. It invested in Rimes in 2020.

Rimes provides data and investment management tools to clients including asset managers and institutional investors.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

