    EQT   SE0012853455

EQT AB (PUBL)

(EQT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-09-12 am EDT
272.40 SEK   +5.75%
09/12Baring Private Equity Asia raises $11.2 billion in its largest buyout fund
RE
09/12Baring Private Equity raises $11.2 bln in its largest Asia buyout fund
RE
09/12Baring Private Equity raises $11.2 bln in its largest Asia buyout fund
RE
Baring Private Equity Asia raises $11.2 billion in its largest buyout fund

09/12/2022 | 11:51pm EDT
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) has closed its eighth pan-Asia fund at $11.2 billion, its largest, the firm said on Tuesday.

BPEA's final close, which exceeded its $8.5 billion initial target and is also 70% more than its previous fund, is also one of the largest private equity funds raised in Asia this year.

The fundraising closed amid global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties that have made it a challenging time for investment managers.

As of Sept. 2, a total of $82 billion was raised by Asia-focused private equity funds, compared with 2021's full-year amount of $226 billion, according to data provider Preqin.

Founded by Chilean dealmaker Jean Salata in 2000, BPEA has made over 100 investments and achieved $18 billion in realised capital over the years, according to its website.

The firm agreed in March to merge with Sweden-based peer EQT AB in a cash and shares deal worth 6.8 billion euros. Salata will continue to lead the Asia business after the merger is completed.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, BPEA said in Tuesday's statement.

BPEA closed its last pan-Asia fund, BPEA Fund VII, in January 2020 at $6.5 billion. That fund had achieved a 38% internal rate of return as of June, the firm said on Tuesday.

The latest fund attracted over 180 investors, including over 70 new investors, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Existing investors committed approximately 1.3 times the commitments to the new fund compared with the previous fund, the person added.

BPEA declined to comment.

The latest fund's investors include CPP Investments and Employees Retirement System of Texas, according to public disclosures.

(Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Kane Wu


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 461 M 1 480 M 1 480 M
Net income 2021 796 M 807 M 807 M
Net cash 2021 628 M 636 M 636 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,8x
Yield 2021 1,48%
Capitalization 25 544 M 25 877 M 25 877 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
EV / Sales 2022 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 356
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart EQT AB (PUBL)
EQT AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EQT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 25,66 €
Average target price 32,12 €
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Otto Sinding Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner
Kim Henriksson Chief Financial Officer
Yngve Conni Jonsson Director
Christina Drews Chief Operating Officer
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQT AB (PUBL)-47.75%24 134
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-36.75%25 947
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-19.85%2 931
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-47.46%2 469
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-10.88%2 352
RATOS AB (PUBL)-23.24%1 400