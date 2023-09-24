Certain Ordinary Shares of EQT AB are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-SEP-2023.

September 23, 2023

Certain Ordinary Shares of EQT AB are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-SEP-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 1462 days starting from 23-SEP-2019 to 24-SEP-2023.



Details:

Each of the selling shareholders in the IPO will agree to customary lock-up arrangements towards the banks in respect to their remaining holdings in EQT AB. In addition, all Partners have for the benefit of the Group agreed, not to dispose of or transfer their respective holdings during a period of three to five years from the IPO without prior written consent. The lock-up undertakings will expire with respect to 25% of the shares subject to lock-up after 3 years and an additional 25% after 4 years, provided that the employment within the EQT AB Group has not been terminated by either party on said date.