  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. EQT AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQT   SE0012853455

EQT AB (PUBL)

(EQT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  04/25 11:29:56 am EDT
323.00 SEK   -4.15%
01:41aEQT Logs $83 Billion Assets Under Management In Q1
MT
01:31aEQT AB (publ) Q1 Announcement 2022
AQ
12:26aEQT 1Q Assets Under Management Rose 32% on Year
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EQT 1Q Assets Under Management Rose 32% on Year

04/26/2022 | 12:26am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Swedish private-equity company EQT AB said Tuesday that its funds invested 3 billion euros ($3.21 billion) in the first quarter of 2022, with assets under management rising 32% on year.

EQT said assets under management rose to EUR77.2 billion at the end of March from EUR58.7 billion at the end of March 2021. Total gross fund exits in the year amounted to EUR2 billion.

"The quarter is overshadowed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the human tragedy taking place," EQT Chief Executive Christian Sinding said.

"Whilst our portfolio companies had very little activity in the region, EQT is supporting any portfolio companies and the people affected, and all portfolio companies have been urged to wind down any operations in Russia."

The company said that despite increased market volatility and geopolitical unrest, deal activity continued both on the investment and exit side. Execution has been somewhat slower over the past quarter, but it continues to see a strong pipeline of thematic investment opportunities, it added.

Global challenges remain and uncertainty is set to continue, EQT said.

EQT has 36 active funds within two business segments: private capital and real assets.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-22 0226ET

