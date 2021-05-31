Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. EQT AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQT   SE0012853455

EQT AB (PUBL)

(EQT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EQT Buys 15% Stake in Belgian Environmental Services Company Desotec

05/31/2021 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish private-equity firm EQT AB said Monday that it has bought a 15% stake in Belgian environmental services company Desotec, investing alongside private equity funds managed by Blackstone Group Inc.

Desotec--which provides mobile filtration solutions--was founded in 1990 and is focused on purification solutions mainly based on activated carbon technology.

EQT VII acquired Desotec in 2017 and in March 2021 sold the company to Blackstone. As part of that deal, EQT Mid Market Europe secured the option to co-invest alongside Blackstone for a minority position with board representation.

The closing of EQT VII's exit, and EQT Mid Market Europe's investment in Desotec were both completed on May 31.

Financial details weren't disclosed.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-21 0731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQT AB (PUBL) -0.10% 301.7 Delayed Quote.43.63%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.56% 92.67 Delayed Quote.42.99%
All news about EQT AB (PUBL)
07:32aEQT Buys 15% Stake in Belgian Environmental Services Company Desotec
DJ
06:50aEQT  : Private Equity makes minority investment in DESOTEC, a leading European e..
AQ
05/27EQT  : First Group Shareholders OK Sale Of North American Units to EQT Infrastru..
MT
05/24EQT  : Affirms Offer to Buy FirstGroup Units Amid Shareholder Opposition
MT
05/24EQT  : Statement regarding EQT Infrastructure's acquisition of First Student and..
AQ
05/24EQT  : Forms $611 Million Spanish Purpose-Built Student Housing JV
MT
05/24EQT  : Exeter and Grupo Moraval form EUR 500m joint venture to deliver portfolio..
AQ
05/20Schroders To Vote Against FirstGroup's Sale Of North American Units
MT
05/20Schroders joins investor rebellion over FirstGroup deal
RE
05/17PRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A. sets final offer price for IPO at EUR30 per share
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 230 M 1 499 M 1 499 M
Net income 2021 640 M 780 M 780 M
Net cash 2021 759 M 925 M 925 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,0x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 29 439 M 35 871 M 35 874 M
EV / Sales 2021 23,3x
EV / Sales 2022 20,2x
Nbr of Employees 654
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart EQT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
EQT AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 27,49 €
Last Close Price 29,84 €
Spread / Highest target 5,39%
Spread / Average Target -7,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Otto Sinding Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner
Kim Henriksson Chief Financial Officer
Yngve Conni Jonsson Chairman
Caspar Mats Andreas Callerström Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Finn Anders Egil Rausing Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQT AB (PUBL)43.63%35 871
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG30.77%39 828
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA53.68%935
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG12.80%806
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST9.60%616
CAPMAN OYJ15.12%509