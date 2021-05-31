EQT Buys 15% Stake in Belgian Environmental Services Company Desotec

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish private-equity firm EQT AB said Monday that it has bought a 15% stake in Belgian environmental services company Desotec, investing alongside private equity funds managed by Blackstone Group Inc.

Desotec--which provides mobile filtration solutions--was founded in 1990 and is focused on purification solutions mainly based on activated carbon technology.

EQT VII acquired Desotec in 2017 and in March 2021 sold the company to Blackstone. As part of that deal, EQT Mid Market Europe secured the option to co-invest alongside Blackstone for a minority position with board representation.

The closing of EQT VII's exit, and EQT Mid Market Europe's investment in Desotec were both completed on May 31.

Financial details weren't disclosed.

