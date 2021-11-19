Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. EQT AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQT   SE0012853455

EQT AB (PUBL)

(EQT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EQT Buys Australian Cancer-Care Provider Integrated Clinical Oncology Network

11/19/2021 | 02:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish private-equity firm EQT AB said Friday it has agreed to acquire Australian cancer care provider Integrated Clinical Oncology Network Pty., or Icon Group, from a consortium including Goldman Sachs Asset Management, QIC Private Capital Pty. and Pagoda Investment Advisors.

Financial details weren't disclosed but Goldman Sachs Asset Management will remain a minority shareholder as part of the deal while Icon's management and doctors will also re-invest, it said.

Icon Group offers radiation oncology, medical oncology, compounding and pharmacy services through a network of facilities across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Mainland China.

It currently operates 31 radiation and medical oncology clinics in Australia and New Zealand, delivering more than 260,000 treatments per year across the two countries, operates a private cancer clinical trials program, produces more than a million cancer drug infusions a year and operates a network of 51 hospital pharmacies, it said.

Over the last few years, the company has also expanded into Asia with 14 clinics across Singapore, Hong Kong, and mainland China, EQT added.

With this transaction, EQT Infrastructure V is expected to be 60%-65% invested, subject to approval.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-19-21 0211ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQT AB (PUBL) 0.41% 537 Delayed Quote.155.23%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.05% 391.37 Delayed Quote.48.48%
All news about EQT AB (PUBL)
02:11aEQT Buys Australian Cancer-Care Provider Integrated Clinical Oncology Network
DJ
11/18EQT to Sell Chinese Franchise of Papa John's Pizza for $160 Million
MT
11/18EQT Unit To Buy Australian Integrated Cancer Care Provider
MT
11/18EQT Infrastructure to acquire Icon Group, Australia's largest integrated cancer care pr..
AQ
11/10EQT to Buy Life Sciences Partners for $521 Million
MT
11/10EQT Exits Wolt Holding as DoorDash Announces $8.1 Billion Takeover
DJ
11/10EQT strengthens position in healthcare investments by joining forces with LSP
AQ
11/10EQT AB (OM : EQT) signed an agreement to acquire Life Sciences Partners BV for approximate..
CI
11/09Finnish Food Delivery App Wolt Sold to DoorDash for $8 Billion
MT
11/09EQT Ventures and EQT Growth to exit its holdings in Wolt, a leading food delivery platf..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQT AB (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 417 M 1 609 M 1 609 M
Net income 2021 786 M 893 M 893 M
Net cash 2021 607 M 689 M 689 M
P/E ratio 2021 68,2x
Yield 2021 0,70%
Capitalization 52 574 M 59 569 M 59 700 M
EV / Sales 2021 36,7x
EV / Sales 2022 31,0x
Nbr of Employees 938
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart EQT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
EQT AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 53,29 €
Average target price 41,49 €
Spread / Average Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Otto Sinding Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner
Kim Henriksson Chief Financial Officer
Yngve Conni Jonsson Chairman
Caspar Mats Andreas Callerström Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Edith W. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQT AB (PUBL)155.23%59 569
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG56.92%46 198
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA70.57%967
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG27.72%852
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST28.59%696
CAPMAN OYJ30.67%535