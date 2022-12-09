EQT Invests in Manufacturer of Medical Drug Delivery Devices

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish private-equity firm EQT AB said Friday that its EQT Future fund, together with family office Athos Kg and other co-investors, have invested in SHL Medical, a provider of medical drug delivery devices.

The consortium will acquire a minority stake in the company from EQT's equity fund VIII, which will exit the company.

EQT VIII originally bought a minority stake in SHL Medical in 2020.

Roger Samuelsson, SHL Medical's founder, will remain the majority shareholder.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

