  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. EQT AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQT   SE0012853455

EQT AB (PUBL)

(EQT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:20 2022-12-09 am EST
236.90 SEK   +0.13%
04:13aEQT Invests in Manufacturer of Medical Drug Delivery Devices
DJ
03:28aEQT Future Co-invests In Switzerland's SHL Medical
MT
03:01aEQT Future and ATHOS, alongside other co-investors, invest in SHL Medical, a world-leading provider of advanced drug delivery solutions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EQT Invests in Manufacturer of Medical Drug Delivery Devices

12/09/2022 | 04:13am EST
By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Swedish private-equity firm EQT AB said Friday that its EQT Future fund, together with family office Athos Kg and other co-investors, have invested in SHL Medical, a provider of medical drug delivery devices.

The consortium will acquire a minority stake in the company from EQT's equity fund VIII, which will exit the company.

EQT VIII originally bought a minority stake in SHL Medical in 2020.

Roger Samuelsson, SHL Medical's founder, will remain the majority shareholder.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 0412ET

Analyst Recommendations on EQT AB (PUBL)
Financials
Sales 2022 1 582 M 1 668 M 1 668 M
Net income 2022 587 M 619 M 619 M
Net cash 2022 129 M 136 M 136 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,9x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 25 718 M 27 123 M 27 123 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,2x
EV / Sales 2023 9,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 356
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart EQT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
EQT AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 21,67 €
Average target price 25,62 €
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Otto Sinding Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner
Kim Henriksson Chief Financial Officer
Yngve Conni Jonsson Director
Christina Drews Chief Operating Officer
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQT AB (PUBL)-52.01%27 123
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-43.09%24 000
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-35.88%2 442
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-13.02%2 242
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-62.01%1 885
RATOS AB (PUBL)-24.99%1 390