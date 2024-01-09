By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--EQT on Tuesday set out a new healthcare growth strategy focusing on scaling innovative, fast-growing healthcare companies and announced its first acquisition under the program.

The Swedish private-equity firm said long-term trends--such as growing, aging, and less healthy populations, significant unmet medical needs, and rising healthcare costs--are leading to a greater need for better, more efficient, and accessible healthcare.

At the same time, scientific breakthroughs and advancements in technology and data are accelerating healthcare innovation, providing an increasing investment opportunity.

The opportunity is particularly compelling in Europe, where there are a growing number of companies in need of capital, expertise, and global reach to help them scale and unlock their full growth potential, it said.

"By helping companies build commercial muscle and expand their global reach, the strategy aims to enable the development of medical research, diagnostics, tools and treatments to deliver more effective, efficient and accessible healthcare," it said.

EQT said it has bought Mabtech, a provider of antibody tools and kits used predominantly for vaccine, infectious diseases, and oncology research, from IK Partners. The company will support Sweden-based Mabtech as it expands its product portfolio and reach, especially in the U.S.

