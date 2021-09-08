Log in
    EQT   SE0012853455

EQT AB (PUBL)

(EQT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/08 03:01:10 am
372.9 SEK   -6.84%
02:41aEQT Partners Sell 63.1 Million Shares as Part of Share Lock-Up Revision
DJ
09/07EQT : Partners Concludes Sale of 6% Stake in EQT
MT
09/07EQT : Completion of Partners' sale of shares in EQT AB
AQ
EQT Partners Sell 63.1 Million Shares as Part of Share Lock-Up Revision

09/08/2021 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish private-equity firm EQT AB said late Tuesday that partners in the company have sold 63.1 million shares at 370 Swedish kronor ($43.17) each as part of a share lock-up revision.

The lock-up revision sees EQT partners' initial-public-offering share lock-up period prolonged, alongside a partial lock-up release, as part of its next steps for future-proofing the firm and strengthening its long-term ownership framework, it said.

The shares that have now been sold represent 6% of EQT's share capital, or less than half of the release previously scheduled for September 2022.

The remaining part of the original 2022 lock-up will be subject to an extended lock-up period, with shares representing a further 8% of EQT's current share capital to be released in September 2023, it added.

"We are now taking proactive and responsible steps in revising the lock-up structure for EQT AB's Partners to further strengthen the ownership base and incrementally improve stock liquidity," said EQT Chairperson Conni Jonsson.

"It is also about future-proofing EQT further. The firm will benefit from a more solid governance, a stronger alignment of interests, and a broadened ownership base," Mr. Jonsson said.

Partners have committed to reinvest 50% of the net proceeds from Tuesday's share sale into EQT funds over the next fund cycle, it said.

Following the share sale, partners jointly own 506.7 million shares in EQT corresponding to 51% of the share capital, from 58% beforehand.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-21 0240ET

Financials
Sales 2021 1 391 M 1 648 M 1 648 M
Net income 2021 762 M 902 M 902 M
Net cash 2021 721 M 854 M 854 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,4x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 38 828 M 46 005 M 45 980 M
EV / Sales 2021 27,4x
EV / Sales 2022 23,4x
Nbr of Employees 938
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart EQT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
EQT AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 39,35 €
Average target price 39,06 €
Spread / Average Target -0,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Otto Sinding Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner
Kim Henriksson Chief Financial Officer
Yngve Conni Jonsson Chairman
Caspar Mats Andreas Callerström Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Edith W. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQT AB (PUBL)90.26%46 005
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG57.40%47 085
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA52.41%889
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG21.63%836
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST24.16%673
CAPMAN OYJ34.77%580