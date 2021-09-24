Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. EQT AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQT   SE0012853455

EQT AB (PUBL)

(EQT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EQT : Private equity firm EQT bids $3.94 bln for Germany's Zooplus

09/24/2021 | 09:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Zooplus AG, one of Europe's largest online pet supplies' retailers, said on Saturday that Swedish private equity firm EQT AB has made an offer to buy the company for about 3.36 billion euros ($3.94 billion).

EQT's 470-euros-per-share offer for Zooplus comes after U.S. private equity company Hellman & Friedman this month raised its offer to buy the company for 3.29 billion euros from an initial 3 billion euros.

The deal represents a premium of about 69% to Zooplus's last close on Aug. 12, the day before Hellman & Friedman made its first offer.

The company, which has benefited from rising online demand for pet supplies during the pandemic, said in a statement that its management and supervisory boards welcomed the takeover offer from EQT.

Earlier in the month, U.S. financial investor KKR & Co Inc terminated its talks on a potential takeover offer for the company, two days after Hellman & Friedman raised its offer. ($1 = 0.8537 euros) (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQT AB (PUBL) -4.60% 371.1 Delayed Quote.84.89%
ZOOPLUS AG -0.26% 465.8 Delayed Quote.174.32%
All news about EQT AB (PUBL)
09/24EQT : Private equity firm EQT bids $3.94 bln for Germany's Zooplus
RE
09/24EQT AB : EQT Private Equity announces voluntary public takeover offer for all zooplus shar..
EQ
09/24PRESS RELEASE : EQT AB: EQT Private Equity -2-
DJ
09/24PRESS RELEASE : EQT AB: EQT Private Equity announces voluntary public takeover offer for a..
DJ
09/24Voluntary public takeover offer by EQT for zooplus AG of EUR 470.00 per zooplus share
DJ
09/24DGAP-WPÜG : Takeover Offer / Target company: zooplus AG; Bidder: Pet Bidco GmbH
DJ
09/24EQT : Shares Fall 7% on Swedish Financial Watchdog's Market Abuse Probe
MT
09/22Solutions 30 Enters Partnership to Develop Fiber Broadband Network in Belgium
MT
09/15EQT In Talks With Swedish Regulator Over Recent Share Lock-Up Revision Plan
MT
09/14EQT : in dialogue with Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority regarding information given..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQT AB (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 391 M 1 630 M 1 630 M
Net income 2021 762 M 892 M 892 M
Net cash 2021 721 M 845 M 845 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,8x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 36 118 M 42 263 M 42 323 M
EV / Sales 2021 25,4x
EV / Sales 2022 21,7x
Nbr of Employees 938
Free-Float 31,6%
Chart EQT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
EQT AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 36,61 €
Average target price 39,07 €
Spread / Average Target 6,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Otto Sinding Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner
Kim Henriksson Chief Financial Officer
Yngve Conni Jonsson Chairman
Caspar Mats Andreas Callerström Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Edith W. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQT AB (PUBL)84.89%44 446
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG57.84%46 759
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA53.91%909
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG17.94%814
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST23.36%661
CAPMAN OYJ20.30%512