  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. EQT AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQT   SE0012853455

EQT AB (PUBL)

(EQT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-11-08 am EST
225.00 SEK   +0.99%
02:40aEQT Ventures III Fund Raises EUR1.1 Billion
DJ
02:02aVenture capital fund EQT Ventures raises over 1 billion euros for tech startups
RE
02:01aEQT Ventures III closes Europe's largest venture capital fund committed to early-stage tech startups
AQ
News 
Summary

EQT Ventures III Fund Raises EUR1.1 Billion

11/09/2022 | 02:40am EST
By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Swedish private-equity firm EQT AB said Wednesday that its EQT Ventures III fund has raised 1.1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) in total commitments, of which EUR1 billion is fee-generating, to invest in European and North American early-stage tech startups.

The fund will make investments of EUR1 million-EUR50 million in founder-led startups using technology to try and solve some of the biggest challenges facing society, it said.

"Taking place during a time of market uncertainty, the successful fundraise is evidence that investors still have an appetite for early-stage technology focused funds despite the challenging macroeconomic environment," the company said.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 0239ET

Financials
Sales 2021 1 461 M 1 473 M 1 473 M
Net income 2021 796 M 803 M 803 M
Net cash 2021 628 M 633 M 633 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 1,82%
Capitalization 24 668 M 24 862 M 24 862 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,5x
EV / Sales 2022 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 356
Free-Float 44,9%
Managers and Directors
Christian Otto Sinding Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner
Kim Henriksson Chief Financial Officer
Yngve Conni Jonsson Director
Christina Drews Chief Operating Officer
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQT AB (PUBL)-54.81%24 862
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-40.31%24 336
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-27.58%2 612
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-14.44%2 225
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-54.56%2 132
RATOS AB (PUBL)-30.04%1 327