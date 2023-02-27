Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. EQT AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQT   SE0012853455

EQT AB (PUBL)

(EQT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:30 2023-02-27 am EST
235.70 SEK   +1.95%
EQT-led investor group nears deal to buy Radius Global - Bloomberg News

02/27/2023 | 03:14pm EST
Feb 27 (Reuters) - An investor group led by EQT AB is nearing a deal to buy Radius Global Infrastructure Inc that could value the company at about $1.33 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Stockholm-based global investment firm EQT is discussing paying more than $14 per share for Radius Global, and could announce a take-private deal as soon as this week, according to the report.

EQT declined to comment and Radius Global did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of Radius Global, which leases cell sites to wireless-tower companies and mobile-network operators, rose 16.8% to $13.70 in afternoon trade on Monday, giving the company a market value of about $1.31 billion.

A deal for Radius Global would add to EQT's digital-infrastructure portfolio, which includes Zayo, GlobalConnect and EdgeConneX.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQT AB (PUBL) 1.95% 235.7 Delayed Quote.4.81%
RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. 15.66% 13.54 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 451 M 2 586 M 2 586 M
Net income 2023 1 181 M 1 246 M 1 246 M
Net Debt 2023 26,2 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,7x
Yield 2023 1,56%
Capitalization 25 307 M 26 831 M 26 700 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,3x
EV / Sales 2024 8,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 669
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart EQT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
EQT AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 20,92 €
Average target price 24,67 €
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Otto Sinding Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner
Kim Henriksson Chief Financial Officer
Yngve Conni Jonsson Director
Christina Drews Chief Operating Officer
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQT AB (PUBL)4.81%26 191
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG10.55%25 069
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC27.39%2 383
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.5.55%2 374
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-3.91%2 203
RATOS AB (PUBL)-23.43%1 020