EQT-led investor group nears deal to buy Radius Global - Bloomberg News

Feb 27 (Reuters) - An investor group led by EQT AB
is nearing a deal to buy Radius Global Infrastructure
Inc that could value the company at about $1.33
billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Stockholm-based global investment firm EQT is discussing
paying more than $14 per share for Radius Global, and could
announce a take-private deal as soon as this week, according to
the report.
EQT declined to comment and Radius Global did not
immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Shares of Radius Global, which leases cell sites to
wireless-tower companies and mobile-network operators, rose
16.8% to $13.70 in afternoon trade on Monday, giving the company
a market value of about $1.31 billion.
A deal for Radius Global would add to EQT's
digital-infrastructure portfolio, which includes Zayo,
GlobalConnect and EdgeConneX.
