EQT AB (publ)    EQT   SE0012853455

EQT AB (PUBL)

(EQT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EQT : Epidemic Sound Closes $450 Million Funding Round at $1.4 Billion Valuation

03/12/2021 | 02:19am EST
By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Private-equity firms EQT AB and Blackstone Group Inc. have together invested $450 million in Swedish music platform Epidemic Sound in a deal valuing the company at $1.4 billion.

In a statement late Thursday, EQT said the deal will support the company's international expansion and accelerate customer acquisition as well as investments in the core user experience.

EQT Mid Market Europe acquired 40% in Epidemic Sound in 2017 and through this deal is partially exiting its stake but will remain Epidemic Sound's largest shareholder.

Epidemic Sound provides a subscription service that gives customers royalty-free access to a library of music for use on social media, in online videos, TV and films. For a monthly fee, the company provides full-spectrum rights on all platforms, in any country, for unlimited time, with no reporting needs.

The company was co-founded in 2009 and has offices in Stockholm, New York, Los Angeles, Seoul, Hamburg and Amsterdam. It is backed by Creandum, EQT Mid Market and Atwater Capital.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-21 0219ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQT AB (PUBL) 4.20% 253.1 Delayed Quote.20.29%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 4.59% 74.01 Delayed Quote.14.20%
Financials
Sales 2020 668 M 799 M 799 M
Net income 2020 236 M 282 M 282 M
Net cash 2020 896 M 1 072 M 1 072 M
P/E ratio 2020 98,2x
Yield 2020 0,95%
Capitalization 23 830 M 28 475 M 28 514 M
EV / Sales 2020 34,4x
EV / Sales 2021 19,6x
Nbr of Employees 653
Free-Float 26,2%
Chart EQT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
EQT AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 25,36 €
Last Close Price 25,00 €
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Otto Sinding Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner
Kim Henriksson Chief Financial Officer
Yngve Conni Jonsson Chairman
Caspar Mats Andreas Callerström Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Finn Anders Egil Rausing Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQT AB (PUBL)20.29%28 475
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG6.06%31 325
MBB SE30.88%988
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA43.22%859
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG9.37%631
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST7.21%573
