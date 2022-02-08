EQT readies $3.4 bln sale of French water services firm Saur - sources

MADRID, Feb 8 (Reuters) - European buyout firm EQT
is working with advisers to prepare the sale of
French water management firm Saur in a deal that could value
France's third-biggest water firm at about 3 billion euros
, sources told Reuters.
EQT has hired Rothschild to sound out prospective bidders
for its 70% stake in Saur ahead of an auction process that is
expected to kick off later this year, one of the sources said,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
The Stockholm-listed investment firm, led by Christian
Sinding, is looking to cash out for about 3 billion euros after
it bought Saur in 2018 and will target a wide range of financial
investors, the sources said.
The company, which is also backed by BNP Paribas,
has already drawn interest from Munich-based Reimann Investors -
a family office that operates on behalf of Germany's billionaire
Reimann family, one of the sources said.
Cash-rich infrastructure investors are expected to come
forward for Saur which serves roughly 7,000 local authorities in
France under long-term contracts that appeal to financial
investors as they generate a stable cash flow.
EQT and Reimann Investors were not available for comment
while Rothschild declined to comment.
The move comes as French waste and water management giants
Veolia and Suez are in the process of
finalizing a tie-up that would create a national champion.
For infrastructure funds water management is a lucrative
industry, with EU countries spending an estimated 100 billion
euros per year on water supply and sanitation, according to the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
Under EQT's ownership Saur has scaled up its business
overseas with acquisitions in Portugal and the Netherlands.
The company is also present in Saudi Arabia, Britain and
Poland as well as in Spain where its local subsidiary Gestagua
could be used as a possible platform to access South American
markets, its Chief Executive Patrick Blethon told Spanish media
on Feb. 7.
Saur refinanced its debt in September when it issued
sustainability-linked bonds worth 950 million euros and secured
a senior revolving credit facility of 250 million euros.
($1 = 0.8763 euros)
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Pamela Barbaglia, editing by
Tomasz Janowski and David Evans)