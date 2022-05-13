Log in
    EQT   SE0012853455

EQT AB (PUBL)

(EQT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/13 11:08:29 am EDT
271.90 SEK   +7.64%
10:57aEQT to Buy Redwood Capital Group
DJ
10:43aEQT to Buy US-based Residential Property Investor Redwood Capital Group
MT
10:31aEQT Exeter expands US multifamily team with the acquisition of Redwood Capital Group
AQ
EQT to Buy Redwood Capital Group

05/13/2022 | 10:57am EDT
By Kyle Morris


EQT AB said Friday that it has agreed to buy Chicago-based Redwood Capital Group to expand its presence in the U.S.

Redwood Capital will join EQT Exeter and is expected to generate below $10 million in revenue during 2022, EQT said.

The transaction isn't expected to have a material impact on EQT's financial numbers and won't add any assets under management at closing.

The transaction is expected to close by the third quarter of 2022, subject to conditions.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1056ET

Financials
Sales 2021 1 461 M 1 522 M 1 522 M
Net income 2021 796 M 829 M 829 M
Net cash 2021 628 M 654 M 654 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,8x
Yield 2021 1,58%
Capitalization 23 890 M 24 878 M 24 878 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,9x
EV / Sales 2022 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 059
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart EQT AB (PUBL)
EQT AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EQT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 24,00 €
Average target price 40,72 €
Spread / Average Target 69,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Otto Sinding Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner
Kim Henriksson Chief Financial Officer
Yngve Conni Jonsson Director
Caspar Mats Andreas Callerström Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Edith W. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQT AB (PUBL)-48.76%24 878
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-33.09%26 726
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-20.95%3 069
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-48.19%2 571
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-2.85%2 478
RATOS AB (PUBL)-22.71%1 509