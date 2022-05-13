EQT to Buy Redwood Capital Group

By Kyle Morris

EQT AB said Friday that it has agreed to buy Chicago-based Redwood Capital Group to expand its presence in the U.S.

Redwood Capital will join EQT Exeter and is expected to generate below $10 million in revenue during 2022, EQT said.

The transaction isn't expected to have a material impact on EQT's financial numbers and won't add any assets under management at closing.

The transaction is expected to close by the third quarter of 2022, subject to conditions.

