Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. EQT AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQT   SE0012853455

EQT AB (PUBL)

(EQT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:32 2023-05-03 am EDT
210.90 SEK   +0.57%
03:13pExclusive-EQT sounds out banks to manage LimaCorporate IPO - sources
RE
04/27Arix Bioscience Co-Leads Evommune's $50 Million Series B Financing Round
MT
04/26Welcome to the eqt ab annual shareholders' meeting 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-EQT sounds out banks to manage LimaCorporate IPO - sources

05/03/2023 | 03:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Private equity house EQT is weighing options including a possible initial public offering (IPO) for LimaCorporate, the Italian medical devices group it acquired in 2016, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The buyout firm has been discreetly sounding out investment banks for a potential transaction, said the people, speaking on condition of anonymity. It may explore a private sale alongside a stock market listing, they added.

An IPO might not take place until next year, as market conditions remain challenging for new listings, one person said.

Milan is deemed the more likely venue should EQT proceed with a listing, though a case could also be made for a Swiss IPO, the people said.

EQT declined to comment. LimaCorporate did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

LimaCorporate, which designs orthopedic implants, posted revenue of 248.6 million euros ($274.5 million) for 2022, and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 66.2 million euros.

It also reported a yearly loss of 27.9 million euros after taxes.

Switzerland-based Medacta is LimaCorporate's closest valuation comparable, the people said. Medacta trades at 5.6 times its sales for the last 12 months and 21.1 times EBITDA, according to Refinitiv data.

Based on those multiples, LimaCorporate could be worth in the region of 1.4 billion euros, including debt.

EQT was reported in 2020 to be working with advisers on a possible IPO or sale of the business, but a transaction never materialised.

The latest explorations come after LimaCorporate appointed a new CEO last year.

They also follow a drought in IPOs in Europe, after soaring interest rates and economic and geopolitical uncertainty all but ground the market to a halt last year.

($1 = 0.9056 euros)

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro and Andres Gonzalez in London; Additional reporting by Elisa Anzolin in Milan; Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Jan Harvey)

By Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro and Andres Gonzalez


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQT AB (PUBL) 0.57% 210.9 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
MEDACTA GROUP SA 0.17% 121.4 Delayed Quote.17.67%
All news about EQT AB (PUBL)
03:13pExclusive-EQT sounds out banks to manage LimaCorporate IPO - sources
RE
04/27Arix Bioscience Co-Leads Evommune's $50 Million Series B Financing Round
MT
04/26Welcome to the eqt ab annual shareholders' meeting 2023
AQ
04/25EQT Buys IMG Academy From Endeavor Group Holdings in $1.25 Billion Deal
DJ
04/25EQT's Asian Investment Platform to Buy IMG Academy Under $1.3 Billion Deal
MT
04/25BPEA EQT, in partnership with Nord Anglia Education, to acquire IMG Academy, a world le..
AQ
04/20EQT Invested $5 Billion in 1Q as Fee-Generating Assets Under Management Rose 55%
DJ
04/20Transcript : EQT AB, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 20, 2023
CI
04/20Sweden's EQT Logs Higher Fee-generating AUM in Q1
MT
04/20EQT AB (publ) Q1 Announcement 2023
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQT AB (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 424 M 2 663 M 2 663 M
Net income 2023 1 159 M 1 273 M 1 273 M
Net Debt 2023 679 M 746 M 746 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,3x
Yield 2023 1,73%
Capitalization 22 073 M 24 420 M 24 245 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,39x
EV / Sales 2024 7,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 772
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart EQT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
EQT AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 18,50 €
Average target price 23,76 €
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Otto Sinding Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner
Kim Henriksson Chief Financial Officer
Yngve Conni Jonsson Director
Christina Drews Chief Operating Officer
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQT AB (PUBL)-4.94%25 238
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG3.38%24 952
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC22.56%2 456
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-2.72%2 366
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.2.20%2 299
RATOS AB (PUBL)-21.52%1 133
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer