Morgan Stanley plans preliminary talks for stake sale in German renewable firm PNE

FRANKFURT/LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's
infrastructure investment arm is weighing a sale of a 40%
stake in German wind and solar power project developer PNE AG
after being approached by potential suitors, three
people familiar with the matter said.
PNE confirmed on Thursday that Morgan Stanley and Photon
Management intend to enter into open-ended preliminary talks
with potential interested parties regarding Photon's stake in
PNE. Photon, which is controlled by Morgan Stanley, is PNE's
largest shareholder.
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) acquired the
PNE stake following a failed takeover attempt in 2020. Since
then, PNE's shares have risen nearly five-fold, driven by global
appetite for renewable energy assets.
PNE, which has a project pipeline of more than 9 gigawatt
and a generation portfolio worth 261 megawatt, has a current
market capitalisation of 1.4 billion euros ($1.38 billion),
valuing Morgan Stanley's stake at 560 million euros.
The stake may attract interest from parties including French
utility Engie and Sweden-based private equity firm
EQT, the people said, adding that deliberations were
at an early stage and that there was no certainty a deal will
happen.
Engie and EQT declined to comment.
Buying the whole stake would trigger a mandatory takeover
bid for all of PNE under German stock market rules.
"The Board of Management of PNE AG will support the
intended preliminary discussions to the extent permitted by law
and in the interest of the Company," the statement said.
A potential sale of MSIP's participation would result in
chunky profits given the investment bank bought in at 4.00 euros
per share and saw PNE's value grow to 18.50 euros.
News about the potential stake comes in the wake of major
renewables deal in recent weeks, including RWE's $6.8
billion purchase of Con Edison's cleantech unit and BP's
$4.1 billion takeover of U.S. biogas producer Archaea
.
($1 = 1.0175 euros)
