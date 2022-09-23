Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. EQT AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQT   SE0012853455

EQT AB (PUBL)

(EQT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-09-23 am EDT
213.70 SEK   +0.14%
05:08pPG&E, EQT to Join S&P 500, ExlService Joining S&P MidCap 400
DJ
09/19Swedish Delivery Companies Instabox, Budbee Agree EQT, Creades, H&M-Backed Merger
MT
09/19EQT-backed Karo Intressenter's $1.5 Billion Karo Pharma Takeover Becomes Unconditional
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PG&E, EQT to Join S&P 500, ExlService Joining S&P MidCap 400

09/23/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis


PG&E Corp. will join the S&P 500 on Oct. 3, and EQT Corp. will move from the S&P MidCap 400 to the S&P 500 on that day, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Friday.

ExlService will join the S&P MidCap 400 on Oct. 3, replacing EQT.

PG&E Corp. will replace Citrix Systems Inc., which is being acquired in a transaction, and EQT will replace Duke Realty Corp., which is also being acquired, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

Joining the S&P SmallCap 600 on Oct. 3 will be Mister Car Wash Inc., CBTX Inc. and Xperi, Inc. Xperi Holdings Corp. is spinning off Xperi, and will change its name to Adeia Inc., S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

Exiting the S&P SmallCap 600 on Oct. 3 will be Allegiance Bancshares Inc. On Oct. 4, SelectQuote Inc. will exit the S&P SmallCap 600, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1908ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLEGIANCE BANCSHARES, INC. 0.41% 43.9 Delayed Quote.3.58%
CBTX, INC. 0.23% 30.96 Delayed Quote.6.52%
EQT AB (PUBL) 0.14% 213.7 Delayed Quote.-56.71%
EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC. -1.17% 167.94 Delayed Quote.17.38%
MISTER CAR WASH, INC. -0.92% 8.63 Delayed Quote.-52.17%
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A. -1.99% 6.9 Delayed Quote.-12.68%
SELECTQUOTE, INC. -1.85% 1.06 Delayed Quote.-88.08%
All news about EQT AB (PUBL)
05:08pPG&E, EQT to Join S&P 500, ExlService Joining S&P MidCap 400
DJ
09/19Swedish Delivery Companies Instabox, Budbee Agree EQT, Creades, H&M-Backed Merger
MT
09/19EQT-backed Karo Intressenter's $1.5 Billion Karo Pharma Takeover Becomes Unconditional
MT
09/19EQT Fund Sells GPA Global Stake to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board
MT
09/18EQT Private Equity sells its stake in GPA Global
AQ
09/13EQT Close To Selling GPA Global Stake To Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board
MT
09/12Baring Private Equity Asia raises $11.2 billion in its largest buyout fund
RE
09/12Baring Private Equity raises $11.2 bln in its largest Asia buyout fund
RE
09/12Baring Private Equity raises $11.2 bln in its largest Asia buyout fund
RE
09/12EQT Growth Fund Raises EUR2.4 Billion
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQT AB (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 461 M 1 421 M 1 421 M
Net income 2021 796 M 774 M 774 M
Net cash 2021 628 M 611 M 611 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 19 441 M 18 902 M 18 902 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales 2022 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 356
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart EQT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
EQT AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 19,53 €
Average target price 32,01 €
Spread / Average Target 63,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Otto Sinding Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner
Kim Henriksson Chief Financial Officer
Yngve Conni Jonsson Director
Christina Drews Chief Operating Officer
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQT AB (PUBL)-56.71%19 152
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-46.71%21 403
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-22.59%2 753
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-16.90%2 193
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-54.52%2 078
RATOS AB (PUBL)-33.39%1 177