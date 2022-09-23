PG&E, EQT to Join S&P 500, ExlService Joining S&P MidCap 400

By Stephen Nakrosis

PG&E Corp. will join the S&P 500 on Oct. 3, and EQT Corp. will move from the S&P MidCap 400 to the S&P 500 on that day, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Friday.

ExlService will join the S&P MidCap 400 on Oct. 3, replacing EQT.

PG&E Corp. will replace Citrix Systems Inc., which is being acquired in a transaction, and EQT will replace Duke Realty Corp., which is also being acquired, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

Joining the S&P SmallCap 600 on Oct. 3 will be Mister Car Wash Inc., CBTX Inc. and Xperi, Inc. Xperi Holdings Corp. is spinning off Xperi, and will change its name to Adeia Inc., S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

Exiting the S&P SmallCap 600 on Oct. 3 will be Allegiance Bancshares Inc. On Oct. 4, SelectQuote Inc. will exit the S&P SmallCap 600, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1908ET