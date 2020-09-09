Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  EQT Corporation    EQT

EQT CORPORATION

(EQT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQT : Business Update – September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 06:40am EDT

Supplemental Investor Presentation

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

September 9, 2020

Cautionary Statements

This presentation supplements EQT Corporation's Investor Presentation dated July 27, 2020 (the "Original IR Presentation").

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward- looking statements contained in this presentation specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance of EQT Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, the Company), including guidance regarding the Company's strategy to develop its reserves; drilling plans and programs; projected natural gas prices; the impact of commodity prices on the Company's business; projected reductions in expenses, capital costs and well costs, the projected timing of achieving such reductions and the Company's ability to achieve such reductions; the projected strategic benefits associated with the execution of the Company's consolidated gas gathering and compression agreement with Equitrans Midstream Corporation; monetization transactions, including asset sales, joint ventures or other transactions involving the Company's assets, the timing of such monetization transactions, if at all, the projected proceeds from such monetization transactions and the Company's planned use of such proceeds; the amount and timing of any redemptions, repayments or repurchases of the Company's common stock, outstanding debt securities or other debt instruments; the Company's ability to reduce its debt and the timing of such reductions, if any; projected free cash flow, net debt, liquidity and financing requirements, including funding sources and availability; the Company's ability to maintain or improve its credit ratings, leverage levels and financial profile; and the Company's hedging strategy.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions about future events, taking into account all information currently available to the Company. While the Company considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the operations, performance and results of the Company's business and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, volatility of commodity prices; the costs and results of drilling and operations; access to and cost of capital; uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future; the assumptions underlying production forecasts; the quality of technical data; the Company's ability to appropriately allocate capital and resources among its strategic opportunities; inherent hazards and risks normally incidental to drilling for, producing, transporting and storing natural gas, NGLs and oil; cyber security risks; availability and cost of drilling rigs, completion services, equipment, supplies, personnel, oilfield services and water required to execute the Company's exploration and development plans; the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof; government regulation or action; environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change; uncertainties related to the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; and disruptions to the Company's business due to acquisitions and other significant transactions. These and other risks are described under Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in EQT's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated by Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in EQT's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the Company may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on it. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This presentation also refers to free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA and net debt calculations and ratios. These non-GAAP financial measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. For additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP measures, including definitions of these terms and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, as applicable, please refer to the appendix of this presentation.

2

Business Update - 2H 2020

  • Current well cost trends validating sustainability of 2Q 2020 performance
  • Robust basis hedge position provides protection from in-basin price weakness
  • Strategically executing volume curtailments to enhance NAV
    • Curtailed ~570 Mmcf per day gross / ~425 Mmcf per day net production on September 1, 2020
  • Further reducing net debt
    • Received remaining $202 million tax refund in July 2020
    • Expecting free cash flow(1) of approximately $130 million(2) for 2H 2020
  • Constructive conversations ongoing regarding MVP capacity sell-down
  • Heightened focus on ESG
    • Revamped ESG Report to be published in 4Q 2020

1.

Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition.

3

2.

Midpoint of full-year 2020 guidance, minus 6/30/20 year-to-date actual free cash flow.

Business Update - 2021

  • Improving commodity fundamentals enhances 2021 financial outlook
    • Systematically adding hedges to lock-in value
    • Expecting 2021 free cash flow to be greater than 2020
  • Targeting total debt of $3.5 - $3.7 billion by year-end 2021
    • Expecting leverage at or below 2.0x total debt / adjusted EBITDA(1)
    • Additional optionality exists to enhance and/or accelerate deleveraging
  • Aggressively pursuing path back to an Investment Grade Balance Sheet
    • Current financial metrics sit well above current credit rating
    • Each ratings upgrade improves liquidity and reduces interest expense
  • Evaluating potential shareholder return scenarios
    • Once target leverage ratios and ratings upgrades are achieved

1.

Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EQT Corporation published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 10:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EQT CORPORATION
06:40aEQT : Business Update – September 2020
PU
06:32aEQT CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
08/12EQT CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/12EQT : Announces Results of its Debt Tender Offer
PR
08/05EQT : Commences Tender Offer
PR
08/05EQT CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/03EQT : Donates More Than $200,000 to Local First Responders
PU
07/27EQT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
07/27EQT : Q2 2020 EQT Corporation Earnings Presentation
PU
07/27EQT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 434 M - -
Net income 2020 -477 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,93x
Yield 2020 0,21%
Capitalization 3 706 M 3 706 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 647
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart EQT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
EQT Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 17,92 $
Last Close Price 14,50 $
Spread / Highest target 79,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toby Z. Rice President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lydia I. Beebe Chairman
David Michael Khani Chief Financial Officer
Richard Anthony Duran Chief Information Officer
Philip G. Behrman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQT CORPORATION33.03%3 706
CNOOC LIMITED-35.96%47 814
CONOCOPHILLIPS-47.62%36 532
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-51.25%23 773
ECOPETROL S.A.-37.25%22 761
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-43.74%21 175
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group