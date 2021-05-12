Log in
    EQT   US26884L1098

EQT CORPORATION

(EQT)
EQT CORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of EQT Corporation - EQT

05/12/2021
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of EQT Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: EQT) with Alta Resources Development, LLC. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-eqt/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 385 M - -
Net income 2021 90,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 802 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 842 M 5 842 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 624
Free-Float 98,9%
Technical analysis trends EQT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 23,73 $
Last Close Price 20,93 $
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toby Z. Rice President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Michael Khani Chief Financial Officer
Lydia I. Beebe Independent Chairman
Richard Anthony Duran Chief Information Officer
Philip G. Behrman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQT CORPORATION64.67%5 842
CONOCOPHILLIPS39.33%75 190
CNOOC LIMITED22.56%50 582
EOG RESOURCES, INC.64.71%47 937
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED32.53%39 751
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY47.14%38 471