EQT Corporation : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for October 22, 2020

10/12/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) will host a conference call with securities analysts on Thursday, October 22, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET

Topics of the teleconference will include financial and operational results, and other matters, with respect to the third quarter 2020. A brief Q&A session for securities analysts will immediately follow the discussion. EQT plans to issue its financial and operating results prior to the market opening on the same day.

To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, visit EQT's investor relations website at ir.eqt.com. A replay will also be available via EQT's investor relations website for seven days following the live call. 

Investor Contact:
Andrew Breese – Director, Investor Relations
412.395.2555
ABreese@eqt.com

About EQT Corporation
EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do.

Visit EQT Corporation at www.EQT.com; and to learn more about EQT's sustainability efforts, please visit csr.eqt.com.

EQT Management speaks to investors from time to time and the analyst presentation for these discussions, which is updated periodically, is available via the EQT's investor relations website at ir.eqt.com.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eqt-corporation-schedules-third-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-for-october-22-2020-301150479.html

SOURCE EQT Corporation


