Investor Presentation
Second Quarter 2023 Results
July 25, 2023
Cautionary Statements
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable and possible reserves that a company anticipates as of a given date to be economically and legally producible and deliverable by application of development projects to known accumulations. This presentation contains certain terms and estimates that are prohibited from being included in filings with the SEC pursuant to the SEC's rules. The SEC views such terms and estimates as inherently unreliable and these estimates may be misleading to investors unless the investor is an expert in the natural gas industry. Additionally, the SEC strictly prohibits companies from aggregating proved, probable and possible (3P) reserves in filings with the SEC due to the different levels of certainty associated with each reserve category.
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance of EQT Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, the Company), including guidance regarding the Company's strategy to develop its reserves; drilling plans and programs (including the number and location of wells to be drilled, completed or turned-in-line, the number and type of drilling rigs, the number and type of frac crews, and the availability of capital to complete these plans and programs); the projected scope and timing of the Company's combo-development projects; estimated reserves and inventory duration; projected production and sales volumes and growth rates; natural gas prices, the impact of commodity prices on the Company's business; projected breakeven price, well costs and gathering rates; the Company's ability to successfully implement, execute and achieve the intended benefits from its operational, organizational, technological and ESG initiatives, including the Company's emissions targets, carbon offset projects and the Company's strategic partnership with Context Labs, and the timing thereof; potential or pending acquisitions or other strategic transactions, including the proposed acquisition of Tug Hill and XcL Midstream, the timing thereof and the Company's ability to achieve the intended operational, financial and strategic benefits from any such transactions; the amount and timing of any repayments, redemptions or repurchases of the Company's common stock, outstanding debt securities or other debt instruments; the Company's ability to reduce its debt and the timing of such reductions, if any; the projected amount and timing of dividends; projected cash flows, adjusted operating cash flow, and free cash flow; projected capital expenditures; projected adjusted EBITDA; liquidity and financing requirements, including funding sources and availability; the Company's ability to maintain or improve its credit ratings, leverage levels and financial profile; the Company's hedging strategy and projected margin posting obligations; and the effects of litigation, government regulation and tax position.
The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions about future events, taking into account all information currently known by the Company. While the Company considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, volatility of commodity prices; the costs and results of drilling and operations; uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future; the assumptions underlying production forecasts; the quality of technical data; the Company's ability to appropriately allocate capital and other resources among its strategic opportunities; access to and cost of capital, including as a result of rising interest rates and other economic uncertainties; the Company's hedging and other financial contracts; inherent hazards and risks normally incidental to drilling for, producing, transporting and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil; cyber security risks and acts of sabotage; availability and cost of drilling rigs, completion services, equipment, supplies, personnel, oilfield services and sand and water required to execute the Company's exploration and development plans, including as a result of inflationary pressures; risks associated with operating primarily in the Appalachian Basin and obtaining a substantial amount of the Company's midstream services from Equitrans Midstream Corporation; the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof; government regulation or action, including regulations pertaining to methane and other greenhouse gas emissions; negative public perception of the fossil fuels industry; increased consumer demand for alternatives to natural gas; environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change; and disruptions to the Company's business due to acquisitions and other significant transactions, including the pending Tug Hill and XcL Midstream acquisition. These and other risks are described under Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents the Company files from time to time with the SEC. In addition, the Company may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on it.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and except as required by law, the Company does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
This presentation also refers to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating cash flow, free cash flow, PV-10,long-term leverage and net debt calculations and ratios. These non-GAAP financial measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. For additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP measures, including definitions of these terms and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measurers, please refer to the appendix of this presentation.
EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)
Investor Contact
EQT Plaza
Cameron Horwitz
625 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1700
Managing Director, Investor Relations & Strategy
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Cameron.Horwitz@eqt.com
412.395.2555
2
EQT Presents a Differentiated Energy Investment Opportunity
Expanding track record of peer-leading performance
PEER-LEADING COST STRUCTURE DRIVES DURABLE FREE CASH FLOW
Strong free cash flow outlook, expect to generate >50% of enterprise value(1) through 2027
Attractive risk / return profile, differentiated downside protection while maintaining upside exposure
STRONG BALANCE SHEET, LOW COST OF CAPITAL
Investment grade credit ratings, targeting $3.5 B absolute debt, or 1.0x-1.5x leverage(2) at $2.75 gas $1.9 B of senior notes retired since initiating shareholder return framework in December 2021
PREMIER PURE-PLAY APPALACHIAN PRODUCER
~1,000,000 core net acres with world-class operating capabilities
~1,800 core net locations provides decades of core inventory & repeatable performance
RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM
Share repurchase authorization of $2.0 B through '24, $1.4 B remaining
Annual base dividend of $0.60/sh, ability to grow as cost structure improves
MODERN, DATA-DRIVEN OPERATING MODEL
Diligent capital allocation aims to maximize return on capital & shareholder returns
Proven M&A track record focused on assets that lower our cost structure & improve our business
STRONG ESG LEADERSHIP, LOW EMISSIONS INTENSITY
Peer-leading emissions reduction targets, net zero by or before 2025(3)
Founding member of Partnership to Address Global Emissions & Appalachian Methane Initiative
1. Enterprise value assumes net debt as of 6/30/2023 and share count and share price as of 7/21/2023. Free cash flow outlook assumes strip pricing as of 7/21/2023. Excludes impact from pending Tug Hill and XcL Midstream acquisition. 2. Non-GAAP measure.
3
See appendix for definition. 3. Net zero on a Scope 1 and 2 basis for EQT's Production segment operations and based on assets owned by EQT on 6/30/2021.
The Premier North American Natural Gas Producer
Combination of scale, premier assets, and responsible development
PURE-PLAY APPALACHIAN PRODUCER
EQT AT A GLANCE (NYSE: EQT)
NEPA MARCELLUS
~0.9 Bcf/d
~200k core net acres
OH UTICA
~0.3 Bcfe/d
~70k core net acres
SWPA MARCELLUS
~3.2 Bcfe/d
~460k core net acres
WV MARCELLUS
~0.9 Bcfe/d
~280k core net acres
$14.4 B
Market Cap(1)
$3.5 B
Net Debt(2)
IG Credit, 1.0 - 1.5x
L-T leverage(2,3) target
~$3.0 B
Returned to shareholders(4) in 2022 & YTD
#1
Producer of natural gas in the United States(5)
If EQT were a country, it would be the
12th
largest producer in the world(6)
(~6% of total US production)
Net Zero
By or before 2025(7)
(among the fastest in the industry)
County w/ EQT Acreage
EQT Core Acreage
Gold-Standard
Rating under the OGMP 2.0 Framework
(the only comprehensive, measurement-based methane
reporting framework for the oil & gas industry)
1. Share count and share price as of 7/21/2023. 2. Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition. Net debt as of 6/30/2023. 3. Long-term(L-T) leverage target assumes $2.75 natural gas prices. 4. Includes repurchase of senior notes and convertible notes, share
buybacks and dividend payments executed through 6/30/2023, including $29 MM in share repurchases which occurred in December 2021. Inclusive of $85 MM of principal and $128 MM of premiums paid for 2026 convertible notes. 5. Source: EIA. 6. Based on Bcf/d
4
production data from S&P Global Commodity Insights as of December 31, 2022. 7. Net zero on a Scope 1 and 2 basis for EQT's Production segment operations and based on assets owned by EQT on 6/30/2021.
Performing For All Stakeholders
Record-breaking drilling and completion performance; $800 MM of debt retired; added to 2024 hedge book
KEY RESULTS
Total Sales Volumes
Average Realized Price
Total Operating Costs
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
Capital Expenditures(2)
Capital Efficiency(3)
Free Cash Flow(1)
Q2 2023
471
Bcfe
$2.11
per Mcfe
$1.37
per Mcfe
$360
Million
$470
Million
$1.00
per Mcfe
($129)
Million
1H 2023
930
Bcfe
$3.10
per Mcfe
$1.34
per Mcfe
$1,638
Million
$934
Million
$1.00
per Mcfe
$644
Million
RECENT HIGHLIGHTS
- Q2 production & capital in-line with midpoint of guidance; operating expenses near low-end of guidance on better LOE, transmission & G&A expenses
- Retired $800 MM of debt in Q2; $1.9 B of debt retired(4) since initiating capital returns framework
- Stellar drilling performance with new world record of 18,200' drilled in 48 hours; benchmarking study shows EQT drilling 68% faster than peer average
- Completion efficiency up 20% y-o-y; completed a nearly 4-mile lateral in Q2, among the longest in the history of U.S. shale
- Added strategically to 2024 hedge book to de-risk debt retirement goals; ~30% of 2024 production hedged with weighted average floor of $3.64/MMBtu
- Released 2022 ESG Report highlighting ~20% y-o-y reduction in Scope 1 & Scope 2 GHG emissions;(5) 2023 emissions expected to decline further due to full benefit of pneumatic device replacement
- Initiated risk-adjusted LNG strategy signing HOA for tolling at Lake Charles LNG covering 1 million tons per annum
- Continuing to work cooperatively with the FTC on Tug Hill / XcL Midstream acquisition; closing expected in Q3 2023
1.
Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition. 2. Excludes capital expenditures attributable to noncontrolling interests of $3 MM in Q2 2023 and $8 MM in 1H 2023. 3. Capital expenditures excluding noncontrolling interests divided by total sales volumes.
5
4.
As of 6/30/2023. 5. Year-over-year percent reduction based on Production segment Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions from assets owned by EQT on 6/30/2021, the month when EQT''s emissions targets were established.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
EQT Corporation published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 20:50:55 UTC.