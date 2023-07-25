Cautionary Statements

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable and possible reserves that a company anticipates as of a given date to be economically and legally producible and deliverable by application of development projects to known accumulations. This presentation contains certain terms and estimates that are prohibited from being included in filings with the SEC pursuant to the SEC's rules. The SEC views such terms and estimates as inherently unreliable and these estimates may be misleading to investors unless the investor is an expert in the natural gas industry. Additionally, the SEC strictly prohibits companies from aggregating proved, probable and possible (3P) reserves in filings with the SEC due to the different levels of certainty associated with each reserve category.

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance of EQT Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, the Company), including guidance regarding the Company's strategy to develop its reserves; drilling plans and programs (including the number and location of wells to be drilled, completed or turned-in-line, the number and type of drilling rigs, the number and type of frac crews, and the availability of capital to complete these plans and programs); the projected scope and timing of the Company's combo-development projects; estimated reserves and inventory duration; projected production and sales volumes and growth rates; natural gas prices, the impact of commodity prices on the Company's business; projected breakeven price, well costs and gathering rates; the Company's ability to successfully implement, execute and achieve the intended benefits from its operational, organizational, technological and ESG initiatives, including the Company's emissions targets, carbon offset projects and the Company's strategic partnership with Context Labs, and the timing thereof; potential or pending acquisitions or other strategic transactions, including the proposed acquisition of Tug Hill and XcL Midstream, the timing thereof and the Company's ability to achieve the intended operational, financial and strategic benefits from any such transactions; the amount and timing of any repayments, redemptions or repurchases of the Company's common stock, outstanding debt securities or other debt instruments; the Company's ability to reduce its debt and the timing of such reductions, if any; the projected amount and timing of dividends; projected cash flows, adjusted operating cash flow, and free cash flow; projected capital expenditures; projected adjusted EBITDA; liquidity and financing requirements, including funding sources and availability; the Company's ability to maintain or improve its credit ratings, leverage levels and financial profile; the Company's hedging strategy and projected margin posting obligations; and the effects of litigation, government regulation and tax position.

The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions about future events, taking into account all information currently known by the Company. While the Company considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, volatility of commodity prices; the costs and results of drilling and operations; uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future; the assumptions underlying production forecasts; the quality of technical data; the Company's ability to appropriately allocate capital and other resources among its strategic opportunities; access to and cost of capital, including as a result of rising interest rates and other economic uncertainties; the Company's hedging and other financial contracts; inherent hazards and risks normally incidental to drilling for, producing, transporting and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil; cyber security risks and acts of sabotage; availability and cost of drilling rigs, completion services, equipment, supplies, personnel, oilfield services and sand and water required to execute the Company's exploration and development plans, including as a result of inflationary pressures; risks associated with operating primarily in the Appalachian Basin and obtaining a substantial amount of the Company's midstream services from Equitrans Midstream Corporation; the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof; government regulation or action, including regulations pertaining to methane and other greenhouse gas emissions; negative public perception of the fossil fuels industry; increased consumer demand for alternatives to natural gas; environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change; and disruptions to the Company's business due to acquisitions and other significant transactions, including the pending Tug Hill and XcL Midstream acquisition. These and other risks are described under Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents the Company files from time to time with the SEC. In addition, the Company may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on it.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and except as required by law, the Company does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This presentation also refers to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating cash flow, free cash flow, PV-10,long-term leverage and net debt calculations and ratios. These non-GAAP financial measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. For additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP measures, including definitions of these terms and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measurers, please refer to the appendix of this presentation.