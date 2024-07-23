Investor Presentation
Second Quarter 2024 Results
July 23, 2024
Second Quarter 2024 and Recent Highlights
Closed transformative ETRN acquisition ahead of schedule, strong execution driving reduction to EQT capex guidance
KEY RESULTS
Total Sales Volumes
Average Realized Price
Total Operating Costs
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
Capital Expenditures
Capital Efficiency(2)
Free Cash Flow(1)
2Q24
508
Bcfe
$2.33
per Mcfe
$1.40
per Mcfe
$464
Million
$576
Million
$1.13
per Mcfe
($171)
Million
1H24
1,042
Bcfe
$2.79
per Mcfe
$1.37
per Mcfe
$1,476
Million
$1,125
Million
$1.08
per Mcfe
$230
Million
2Q24 AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS
- ETRN ACQUISITION: Completed acquisition a full quarter ahead of plan, resulting in ~$150 MM of savings relative to initial expectations and potential pull forward of synergy capture and deleveraging timetables
- STRONG EXECUTION: Production above high-end of guidance driven by continued operational efficiency gains and strong well performance
- EFFICIENCY GAINS: Capex below the midpoint of guidance despite faster activity pace; recent developments show a step change improvement in completion efficiency with potential for structurally lower well costs
- LOWER COSTS: Operating costs of $1.40/Mcfe, below the low-endof guidance driven by lower-than-expected LOE and SG&A
- MVP: Higher-than-expectedSoutheast gas prices via MVP capacity drove 2Q differential towards the low-end of guidance
- BALANCE SHEET: Retired ~$600 MM senior notes due 2025, expanded revolver capacity from $2.5 B to $3.5 B
- DIVESTITURES: Marketing remaining 60% NEPA non-op interest; early ETRN closing accelerates sale of a minority interest in regulated midstream assets and fast-tracksdeleveraging plan
- LNG: Converted non-bindingHOAs with Texas LNG to binding LTSA for 2 million tonnes per annum of liquefaction tolling capacity
- ESG: Released 2023 ESG report highlighting GHG emission intensity and methane intensity targets achieved a year ahead of schedule; on track to achieve net zero by 2025(3)
1. Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition. 2. Capital efficiency is calculated as capital expenditures divided by total sales volumes. 3. "Net zero" refers to net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions, in each case from assets owned by EQT on June 30, 2021 (i.e., when EQT
3
announced its net zero goal). Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions are based exclusively on emissions reported to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the EPA's Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (Subpart W) for the onshore petroleum and natural gas production segment.
The Premier American Natural Gas Company
Equitrans acquisition solidifies EQT as the lowest cost and only domestic, large-scale integrated natural gas producer
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE ACROSS THE LARGEST APPALACHIAN RESOURCE BASE
GATHERING LINES: ~2,000 miles
WATER LINES: ~475 miles
FERC TRANSMISSION LINES: ~940 miles
MOUNTAIN VALLEY PIPELINE: ~300 miles
PROCESSING: ~225 MMcf/d
COMPRESSION: >800,000 HP
GAS STORAGE: >40 Bcf
+
~$35 B
~$21 B
$5 - $7 B
Enterprise
Equity
Long-Term
Value
Value(1)
Debt Target
~$2/MMBtu
~1.1 MM
~30 Years
2025E Unlevered
EQT Core
De-Risked
FCF Breakeven(2)
Net Acres
Inventory
~6.3 Bcfe/d
>8.0 Bcfe/d
~90%
Upstream
Gathered Volume
EQT Integrated
Net Production
Throughput
Volumes
PROVIDING INVESTORS THE BEST
RISK-ADJUSTED EXPOSURE TO NATURAL GAS
1. Equity value calculated as of July 22, 2024, based on preliminary estimates of the maximum number of shares to be issued to Equitrans shareholders in connection with closing EQT's acquisition of Equitrans. 2. Unlevered FCF breakeven is defined as the average Henry Hub price needed to
4
generate positive unlevered free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure, see appendix for definition).
Operations Team Finding Novel Ways to Drive Incremental Efficiency Gains
Set new drill to kick-off record; supply chain logistic improvements driving inflection in recent completion pace
SETTING TOPHOLE DRILLING RECORDS
Days to kick off point
Mallory A Pad
8.1
Avg, 2022
Mallory C Pad
6.0
Avg, 2024
Mallory C 3H
4.9
NEW EQT DRILLED TO
Well, 2024
KICK-OFF POINT RECORD
EFFICIENCIES DRIVING COST SAVINGS
$ MM
14% LOWER COST COMPARED TO PRE-DRILL ESTIMATES
Mallory C
Mallory C
Pre-Drill
Actual
UNWAVERING DRIVE FOR PEAK PERFORMANCE RESULTING
IN CONTINUOUS OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS
COMPLETION EFFICIENCIES INFLECTING TO THE UPSIDE
Feet completed per day
+6%
35%+ FASTER PACE ON RECENT 13-WELL DEVELOPMENT
2023
2024 YTD
Recent Combo
Development
INTEGRATION OF EQUITRANS AND EQT WATER SYSTEMS SHOULD STREAMLINE WATER LOGISTICS AND DRIVE SUSTAINABLE COMPLETION EFFICIENCIES
5
Continuing Track Record of Well Productivity Improvement
EQT has the most productive wells in Appalachia
EQT EURS ON STEADY UPWARD TRAJECTORY SINCE MANAGEMENT TAKEOVER(1)
EQT v Peers: Bcfe per 1,000 feet 3.2 3.0
2.8
2.6
2.4
EQT
2.2
2.0
1.8
1.6
1.4
1.2
POST-MANAGEMENT TAKEOVER
1.0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
EQT EURS UP 40% SINCE MANAGEMENT TAKEOVER
EQT NOW HAS THE HIGHEST
RECOVERIES AMONG
APPALACHIAN PEERS
- Continuous well productivity improvement has been a hallmark of EQT since new management took over in 2019."
- TOBY Z. RICE, PRESIDENT & CEO
1. Source: Enverus. Peers include AR, CHK, CNX, CTRA, RRC and SWN.
6
Compression Investments Across Equitrans System Can Drive Meaningful Upside
Recent in-field examples materially outperforming ETRN upside synergy assumptions
PROVEN: Recently executed projects demonstrate material volume uplift,
showcasing benefits of pressure optimization efforts
REPEATABLE: Inventory of existing locations primed to execute EQT's pressure optimization strategy
INTEGRATED: Centralized upstream and midstream planning can accelerate EQT's ability to execute on high-impact projects, while optimizing capital efficiency
SYSTEM PRESSURE OPTIMIZATION RESULTS
Site A: 1Q24 Project
Actuals
High Pressure Forecast
Optimized Pressure Forecast
System Pressure
250,000
Pre-compression
Post-compression
1,000
System
(Mcf/d)Rate
200,000
800
Pressure
150,000
600
100,000
400
Gas
(Psig)
50,000
200
-
-
0
100
200
300
400
500
600
700
800
Producing Days
CASE STUDY SUMMARY
PRESSURE
YEAR 1 UPLIFT
PROJECT
REDUCTION
POTENTIAL(1)
(PSIG)
(BCF)
Site A
400
+3.5
Site B
250
+3.4
Site C
350
+3.1
UPLIFT FROM RECENT PROJECTS IS ~2X GREATER THAN ETRN UPSIDE SYNERGY ASSUMPTION, SUGGESTING POTENTIAL FOR MATERIAL UPSIDE
CUMULATIVE UPLIFT FROM PRESSURE REDUCTION PROJECTS - YEAR 1 PROJECTIONS(1)
Bcf
Site A
Site B
Site C
High Pressure Forecast
High Pressure Forecast
High Pressure Forecast
Optimized Pressure Forecast
Optimized Pressure Forecast
Optimized Pressure Forecast
25
Optimized Pressure Actual
25
Optimized Pressure Actual
25
Optimized Pressure Actual
20
20
+21%
20
+18%
+27%
15
15
15
10
10
10
5
5
5
-
-
-
Time Zero Months(2)
Time Zero Months(2)
Time Zero Months(2)
1. Impact of curtailments excluded from year 1 projections. 2. Time Zero Months = Months since pressure reduction occurred.
7
Transformational Transaction Highlighted in Preliminary 2025 Outlook
Material cost structure improvement drives free cash flow strength throughout the cycle
EQUITRANS ACQUISITION
TRANSFORMS EARNINGS POWER
IMMEDIATE COST STRUCTURE BENEFITS(1)
Operating Costs - $ / Mcfe
COST STRUCTURE
- Cash costs projected to decline by ~$0.60/Mcfe
CAPEX
- 2025E: $2.3-$2.6 B
- Long-Term: $2.1-$2.4 B prior to capturing $175 MM upside ETRN synergies
FREE CASH FLOW
- Preliminary 2025 outlook highlights unrivaled free cash flow durability
EQT Only
EQT + ETRN
EQT + ETRN Net of Midstream Revenue and Distributions from MVP
$1.40 - $1.54
$1.39 - $1.53
$1.30 - $1.44
$1.12 - $1.26
$1.11 - $1.25
$1.07 - $1.21
$0.88 - $1.02
$0.73 - $0.87
$0.69 - $0.83
EQT Only
EQT + ETRN
EQT Only
EQT + ETRN
EQT Only
EQT + ETRN
Forecast
Guidance
Forecast
Guidance
Forecast
Guidance
3Q24E
4Q24E
2025E
2025E
FINANCIAL SENSITIVITIES
ADJUSTED EBITDA(2)
$ B
($/MMBtu)
$3.00
$4.3 - $4.8
$3.50
$5.0 - $5.6
NYMEX
$4.00
$5.7 - $6.3
ADJUSTED OCF(2)
$ B
NYMEX($/MMBtu)
$3.00
$4.00
$3.50
$3.8 - $4.3
$4.5 - $5.0
$5.1 - $5.6
FCF(2)
$ B
($/MMBtu)
$3.00
$3.50
NYMEX
$4.00
$1.7 - $1.9
$2.3 - $2.6
$2.9 - $3.2
1. Operating costs inclusive of per unit gathering, transmission, processing, upstream LOE, midstream O&M, production tax and SG&A costs. Midstream revenue and distributions from MVP on a per unit basis. 2. Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition.
8
Peer-LeadingPro-Forma Free Cash Flow Durability
ETRN acquisition de-risks free cash flow generation, while unlocking unhedged upside
2025E - 2029E PRO FORMA CUMULATIVE FCF(1)
$ B
2025E - 2029E CUMULATIVE FCF SENSITIVITY(1,2)
$ B
$30
EXCLUDES $175 MM PER ANNUM OF
$25 UPSIDE SYNERGY POTENTIAL FROM
ETRN ACQUISITION
$20
$15
$10
$5
$30
$5.00/
MMBTU
$25
$20
$15
$10
$2.75/
MMBTU
$5
$5.00/
MMBTU
EQT PROVIDES INVESTORS
UNRIVALED RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN IN A VOLATILE WORLD
Pure-Play Appalachian Producer
Haynesville Producer
Multi-Basin Producer
$0
$2.75/
$-
($5)
MMBTU
$2.75
$3.50
$4.25
$5.00
EQT +
A
B
C
D
E
F
G
NYMEX ($/MMBtu)
ETRN
1. Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition. 2. Based on EQT modeling and management estimates relating to 2025E - 2029E, using EQT internal estimates for pro forma EQT + ETRN and peers' public disclosures and guidance for peers. Peers consist of AR, CHK, CNX, CRK, GPOR, RRC
9
and SWN. Assumes $2.75/MMBtu and $60/Bbl in the low-price scenario and $5.00/MMBtu and $80/Bbl in the high-price scenario, both cases assume NGLs 40% of WTI.
Peer Comps Highlight Differentiated Business Profile
EQT + ETRN leads against natural gas peers
+
A SUPERIOR NATURAL GAS BUSINESS MODEL
LOWEST COST OF SUPPLY
- Reduces EQT's unlevered FCF breakeven(1) by >$0.50/MMBtu
- Expect to generate >$2 B FCF(2) before Haynesville generates first dollar
DEEPEST INVENTORY
- Midstream integration transforms inventory quality, further differentiating asset base and resource depth
UNRIVALED VALUE CREATION
- Improves cash flow quality through higher FCF conversion and recycle ratios
- Free cash flow valuation reflects quality of underlying earnings power, with EBITDA a relic of the growth era
Pure-Play Appalachian Producer
2025E UNLEVERED FCF BREAKEVEN(1)
$/MMBtu
$3.50
$3.00
$2.50
$2.00
$1.50
$1.00
EQT +
A
B
C
D
E
ETRN
INVENTORY DEPTH(4)
Gross operated Appalachian locations
4,000
BREAKEVEN PRICING
3,000
2,000
1,000
-
EQT+
A
C
E
D
B
ETRN
Haynesville Producer
2025E UNLEVERED FCF(2) CONVERSION(3)
%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
EQT +
A
B
C
D
E
ETRN
Note: All charts include peers AR, CHK, CNX, RRC and SWN. 2025E estimates assume $3.50/MMBtu, $65/Bbl and NGLs 40% of WTI. 2025E Unlevered FCF Breakeven and 2025 Unlevered FCF Conversion are based on EQT internal estimates for pro forma EQT + ETRN and peers' public disclosures and guidance for peers. 1. Unlevered FCF breakeven is defined
as the average Henry Hub price needed to generate positive unlevered free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure, see appendix for definition). 2. Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition. 3. FCF conversion is defined as unlevered free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure, see appendix for definition), less capital expenditures / adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP
measure, see appendix for definition), less cash settlements from derivative instruments. The Company has not provided reconciliations of FCF conversation to net cash provided by operating activities because the Company is unable to project net cash provided by operating activities. See appendix for further information. 4. Source: Enverus Appalachia
10
Play Fundamentals, August 2023.
