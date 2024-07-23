Investor Presentation

Second Quarter 2024 Results

July 23, 2024

Second Quarter 2024 and Recent Highlights

Closed transformative ETRN acquisition ahead of schedule, strong execution driving reduction to EQT capex guidance

KEY RESULTS

Total Sales Volumes

Average Realized Price

Total Operating Costs

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

Capital Expenditures

Capital Efficiency(2)

Free Cash Flow(1)

2Q24

508

Bcfe

$2.33

per Mcfe

$1.40

per Mcfe

$464

Million

$576

Million

$1.13

per Mcfe

($171)

Million

1H24

1,042

Bcfe

$2.79

per Mcfe

$1.37

per Mcfe

$1,476

Million

$1,125

Million

$1.08

per Mcfe

$230

Million

2Q24 AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • ETRN ACQUISITION: Completed acquisition a full quarter ahead of plan, resulting in ~$150 MM of savings relative to initial expectations and potential pull forward of synergy capture and deleveraging timetables
  • STRONG EXECUTION: Production above high-end of guidance driven by continued operational efficiency gains and strong well performance
  • EFFICIENCY GAINS: Capex below the midpoint of guidance despite faster activity pace; recent developments show a step change improvement in completion efficiency with potential for structurally lower well costs
  • LOWER COSTS: Operating costs of $1.40/Mcfe, below the low-endof guidance driven by lower-than-expected LOE and SG&A
  • MVP: Higher-than-expectedSoutheast gas prices via MVP capacity drove 2Q differential towards the low-end of guidance
  • BALANCE SHEET: Retired ~$600 MM senior notes due 2025, expanded revolver capacity from $2.5 B to $3.5 B
  • DIVESTITURES: Marketing remaining 60% NEPA non-op interest; early ETRN closing accelerates sale of a minority interest in regulated midstream assets and fast-tracksdeleveraging plan
  • LNG: Converted non-bindingHOAs with Texas LNG to binding LTSA for 2 million tonnes per annum of liquefaction tolling capacity
  • ESG: Released 2023 ESG report highlighting GHG emission intensity and methane intensity targets achieved a year ahead of schedule; on track to achieve net zero by 2025(3)

1. Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition. 2. Capital efficiency is calculated as capital expenditures divided by total sales volumes. 3. "Net zero" refers to net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions, in each case from assets owned by EQT on June 30, 2021 (i.e., when EQT

3

announced its net zero goal). Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions are based exclusively on emissions reported to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the EPA's Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (Subpart W) for the onshore petroleum and natural gas production segment.

The Premier American Natural Gas Company

Equitrans acquisition solidifies EQT as the lowest cost and only domestic, large-scale integrated natural gas producer

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE ACROSS THE LARGEST APPALACHIAN RESOURCE BASE

GATHERING LINES: ~2,000 miles

WATER LINES: ~475 miles

FERC TRANSMISSION LINES: ~940 miles

MOUNTAIN VALLEY PIPELINE: ~300 miles

PROCESSING: ~225 MMcf/d

COMPRESSION: >800,000 HP

GAS STORAGE: >40 Bcf

+

~$35 B

~$21 B

$5 - $7 B

Enterprise

Equity

Long-Term

Value

Value(1)

Debt Target

~$2/MMBtu

~1.1 MM

~30 Years

2025E Unlevered

EQT Core

De-Risked

FCF Breakeven(2)

Net Acres

Inventory

~6.3 Bcfe/d

>8.0 Bcfe/d

~90%

Upstream

Gathered Volume

EQT Integrated

Net Production

Throughput

Volumes

PROVIDING INVESTORS THE BEST

RISK-ADJUSTED EXPOSURE TO NATURAL GAS

1. Equity value calculated as of July 22, 2024, based on preliminary estimates of the maximum number of shares to be issued to Equitrans shareholders in connection with closing EQT's acquisition of Equitrans. 2. Unlevered FCF breakeven is defined as the average Henry Hub price needed to

4

generate positive unlevered free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure, see appendix for definition).

Operations Team Finding Novel Ways to Drive Incremental Efficiency Gains

Set new drill to kick-off record; supply chain logistic improvements driving inflection in recent completion pace

SETTING TOPHOLE DRILLING RECORDS

Days to kick off point

Mallory A Pad

8.1

Avg, 2022

Mallory C Pad

6.0

Avg, 2024

Mallory C 3H

4.9

NEW EQT DRILLED TO

Well, 2024

KICK-OFF POINT RECORD

EFFICIENCIES DRIVING COST SAVINGS

$ MM

14% LOWER COST COMPARED TO PRE-DRILL ESTIMATES

Mallory C

Mallory C

Pre-Drill

Actual

UNWAVERING DRIVE FOR PEAK PERFORMANCE RESULTING

IN CONTINUOUS OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS

COMPLETION EFFICIENCIES INFLECTING TO THE UPSIDE

Feet completed per day

+6%

35%+ FASTER PACE ON RECENT 13-WELL DEVELOPMENT

2023

2024 YTD

Recent Combo

Development

INTEGRATION OF EQUITRANS AND EQT WATER SYSTEMS SHOULD STREAMLINE WATER LOGISTICS AND DRIVE SUSTAINABLE COMPLETION EFFICIENCIES

5

Continuing Track Record of Well Productivity Improvement

EQT has the most productive wells in Appalachia

EQT EURS ON STEADY UPWARD TRAJECTORY SINCE MANAGEMENT TAKEOVER(1)

EQT v Peers: Bcfe per 1,000 feet 3.2 3.0

2.8

2.6

2.4

EQT

2.2

2.0

1.8

1.6

1.4

1.2

POST-MANAGEMENT TAKEOVER

1.0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

EQT EURS UP 40% SINCE MANAGEMENT TAKEOVER

EQT NOW HAS THE HIGHEST

RECOVERIES AMONG

APPALACHIAN PEERS

  • Continuous well productivity improvement has been a hallmark of EQT since new management took over in 2019."
    • TOBY Z. RICE, PRESIDENT & CEO

1. Source: Enverus. Peers include AR, CHK, CNX, CTRA, RRC and SWN.

6

Compression Investments Across Equitrans System Can Drive Meaningful Upside

Recent in-field examples materially outperforming ETRN upside synergy assumptions

PROVEN: Recently executed projects demonstrate material volume uplift,

showcasing benefits of pressure optimization efforts

REPEATABLE: Inventory of existing locations primed to execute EQT's pressure optimization strategy

INTEGRATED: Centralized upstream and midstream planning can accelerate EQT's ability to execute on high-impact projects, while optimizing capital efficiency

SYSTEM PRESSURE OPTIMIZATION RESULTS

Site A: 1Q24 Project

Actuals

High Pressure Forecast

Optimized Pressure Forecast

System Pressure

250,000

Pre-compression

Post-compression

1,000

System

(Mcf/d)Rate

200,000

800

Pressure

150,000

600

100,000

400

Gas

(Psig)

50,000

200

-

-

0

100

200

300

400

500

600

700

800

Producing Days

CASE STUDY SUMMARY

PRESSURE

YEAR 1 UPLIFT

PROJECT

REDUCTION

POTENTIAL(1)

(PSIG)

(BCF)

Site A

400

+3.5

Site B

250

+3.4

Site C

350

+3.1

UPLIFT FROM RECENT PROJECTS IS ~2X GREATER THAN ETRN UPSIDE SYNERGY ASSUMPTION, SUGGESTING POTENTIAL FOR MATERIAL UPSIDE

CUMULATIVE UPLIFT FROM PRESSURE REDUCTION PROJECTS - YEAR 1 PROJECTIONS(1)

Bcf

Site A

Site B

Site C

High Pressure Forecast

High Pressure Forecast

High Pressure Forecast

Optimized Pressure Forecast

Optimized Pressure Forecast

Optimized Pressure Forecast

25

Optimized Pressure Actual

25

Optimized Pressure Actual

25

Optimized Pressure Actual

20

20

+21%

20

+18%

+27%

15

15

15

10

10

10

5

5

5

-

-

-

Time Zero Months(2)

Time Zero Months(2)

Time Zero Months(2)

1. Impact of curtailments excluded from year 1 projections. 2. Time Zero Months = Months since pressure reduction occurred.

7

Transformational Transaction Highlighted in Preliminary 2025 Outlook

Material cost structure improvement drives free cash flow strength throughout the cycle

EQUITRANS ACQUISITION

TRANSFORMS EARNINGS POWER

IMMEDIATE COST STRUCTURE BENEFITS(1)

Operating Costs - $ / Mcfe

COST STRUCTURE

  • Cash costs projected to decline by ~$0.60/Mcfe

CAPEX

  • 2025E: $2.3-$2.6 B
  • Long-Term: $2.1-$2.4 B prior to capturing $175 MM upside ETRN synergies

FREE CASH FLOW

  • Preliminary 2025 outlook highlights unrivaled free cash flow durability

EQT Only

EQT + ETRN

EQT + ETRN Net of Midstream Revenue and Distributions from MVP

$1.40 - $1.54

$1.39 - $1.53

$1.30 - $1.44

$1.12 - $1.26

$1.11 - $1.25

$1.07 - $1.21

$0.88 - $1.02

$0.73 - $0.87

$0.69 - $0.83

EQT Only

EQT + ETRN

EQT Only

EQT + ETRN

EQT Only

EQT + ETRN

Forecast

Guidance

Forecast

Guidance

Forecast

Guidance

3Q24E

4Q24E

2025E

2025E

FINANCIAL SENSITIVITIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA(2)

$ B

($/MMBtu)

$3.00

$4.3 - $4.8

$3.50

$5.0 - $5.6

NYMEX

$4.00

$5.7 - $6.3

ADJUSTED OCF(2)

$ B

NYMEX($/MMBtu)

$3.00

$4.00

$3.50

$3.8 - $4.3

$4.5 - $5.0

$5.1 - $5.6

FCF(2)

$ B

($/MMBtu)

$3.00

$3.50

NYMEX

$4.00

$1.7 - $1.9

$2.3 - $2.6

$2.9 - $3.2

1. Operating costs inclusive of per unit gathering, transmission, processing, upstream LOE, midstream O&M, production tax and SG&A costs. Midstream revenue and distributions from MVP on a per unit basis. 2. Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition.

8

Peer-LeadingPro-Forma Free Cash Flow Durability

ETRN acquisition de-risks free cash flow generation, while unlocking unhedged upside

2025E - 2029E PRO FORMA CUMULATIVE FCF(1)

$ B

2025E - 2029E CUMULATIVE FCF SENSITIVITY(1,2)

$ B

$30

EXCLUDES $175 MM PER ANNUM OF

$25 UPSIDE SYNERGY POTENTIAL FROM

ETRN ACQUISITION

$20

$15

$10

$5

$30

$5.00/

MMBTU

$25

$20

$15

$10

$2.75/

MMBTU

$5

$5.00/

MMBTU

EQT PROVIDES INVESTORS

UNRIVALED RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN IN A VOLATILE WORLD

Pure-Play Appalachian Producer

Haynesville Producer

Multi-Basin Producer

$0

$2.75/

$-

($5)

MMBTU

$2.75

$3.50

$4.25

$5.00

EQT +

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

NYMEX ($/MMBtu)

ETRN

1. Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition. 2. Based on EQT modeling and management estimates relating to 2025E - 2029E, using EQT internal estimates for pro forma EQT + ETRN and peers' public disclosures and guidance for peers. Peers consist of AR, CHK, CNX, CRK, GPOR, RRC

9

and SWN. Assumes $2.75/MMBtu and $60/Bbl in the low-price scenario and $5.00/MMBtu and $80/Bbl in the high-price scenario, both cases assume NGLs 40% of WTI.

Peer Comps Highlight Differentiated Business Profile

EQT + ETRN leads against natural gas peers

+

A SUPERIOR NATURAL GAS BUSINESS MODEL

LOWEST COST OF SUPPLY

  • Reduces EQT's unlevered FCF breakeven(1) by >$0.50/MMBtu
  • Expect to generate >$2 B FCF(2) before Haynesville generates first dollar

DEEPEST INVENTORY

  • Midstream integration transforms inventory quality, further differentiating asset base and resource depth

UNRIVALED VALUE CREATION

  • Improves cash flow quality through higher FCF conversion and recycle ratios
  • Free cash flow valuation reflects quality of underlying earnings power, with EBITDA a relic of the growth era

Pure-Play Appalachian Producer

2025E UNLEVERED FCF BREAKEVEN(1)

$/MMBtu

$3.50

$3.00

$2.50

$2.00

$1.50

$1.00

EQT +

A

B

C

D

E

ETRN

INVENTORY DEPTH(4)

Gross operated Appalachian locations

4,000

BREAKEVEN PRICING

3,000

2,000

1,000

-

EQT+

A

C

E

D

B

ETRN

Haynesville Producer

2025E UNLEVERED FCF(2) CONVERSION(3)

%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

EQT +

A

B

C

D

E

ETRN

Note: All charts include peers AR, CHK, CNX, RRC and SWN. 2025E estimates assume $3.50/MMBtu, $65/Bbl and NGLs 40% of WTI. 2025E Unlevered FCF Breakeven and 2025 Unlevered FCF Conversion are based on EQT internal estimates for pro forma EQT + ETRN and peers' public disclosures and guidance for peers. 1. Unlevered FCF breakeven is defined

as the average Henry Hub price needed to generate positive unlevered free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure, see appendix for definition). 2. Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition. 3. FCF conversion is defined as unlevered free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure, see appendix for definition), less capital expenditures / adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP

measure, see appendix for definition), less cash settlements from derivative instruments. The Company has not provided reconciliations of FCF conversation to net cash provided by operating activities because the Company is unable to project net cash provided by operating activities. See appendix for further information. 4. Source: Enverus Appalachia

10

Play Fundamentals, August 2023.

