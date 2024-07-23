Note: All charts include peers AR, CHK, CNX, RRC and SWN. 2025E estimates assume $3.50/MMBtu, $65/Bbl and NGLs 40% of WTI. 2025E Unlevered FCF Breakeven and 2025 Unlevered FCF Conversion are based on EQT internal estimates for pro forma EQT + ETRN and peers' public disclosures and guidance for peers. 1. Unlevered FCF breakeven is defined

as the average Henry Hub price needed to generate positive unlevered free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure, see appendix for definition). 2. Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition. 3. FCF conversion is defined as unlevered free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure, see appendix for definition), less capital expenditures / adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP

measure, see appendix for definition), less cash settlements from derivative instruments. The Company has not provided reconciliations of FCF conversation to net cash provided by operating activities because the Company is unable to project net cash provided by operating activities. See appendix for further information. 4. Source: Enverus Appalachia