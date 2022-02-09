Log in
    EQT   US26884L1098

EQT CORPORATION

(EQT)
  Report
EQT : Q4 2021 EQT Corporation Earnings Presentation

02/09/2022 | 05:08pm EST
Investor Presentation

2022 Guidance and Company Outlook

February 9, 2022

Cautionary Statements

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)

EQT Plaza

625 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1700

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Andrew Breese - Director, Investor Relations - 412.395.2555

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable and possible reserves that a company anticipates as of a given date to be economically and legally producible and deliverable by application of development projects to known accumulations. This presentation contains certain terms and estimates that are prohibited from being included in filings with the SEC pursuant to the SEC's rules. The SEC views such terms and estimates as inherently unreliable and these estimates may be misleading to investors unless the investor is an expert in the natural gas industry. Additionally, the SEC strictly prohibits us from aggregating proved, probable and possible (3P) reserves in filings with the SEC due to the different levels of certainty associated with each reserve category.

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this news release include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance of EQT Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, the Company), including guidance regarding the Company's strategy to develop its reserves; drilling plans and programs (including the number and location of wells to be drilled, completed or turned-in-line, the number and type of drilling rigs, the number and type of frac crews, and the availability of capital to complete these plans and programs); the projected scope and timing of the Company's combo-development projects; estimated reserves and inventory duration; projected production and sales volumes and growth rates; natural gas prices, changes in basis and the impact of commodity prices on the Company's business; projected breakeven price, average well costs and gathering rates; the Company's ability to successfully implement, execute and achieve the intended benefits from its operational, organizational, technological and ESG initiatives, including the Company's emissions targets and the timing thereof; infrastructure projects; monetization transactions, including asset sales, joint ventures or other transactions involving the Company's assets, and the Company's planned use of the proceeds from any such monetization transactions; potential acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the timing thereof and the Company's ability to achieve the intended operational, financial and strategic benefits from any such transactions; the amount and timing of any repayments, redemptions or repurchases of the Company's common stock, outstanding debt securities or other debt instruments; the Company's ability to reduce its debt and the timing of such reductions, if any; the projected amount and timing of dividends; projected cash flows, adjusted operating cash flow, free cash flow and free cash flow yield; projected capital expenditures; projected adjusted EBITDA; liquidity and financing requirements, including funding sources and availability; the Company's ability to maintain or improve its credit ratings, leverage levels and financial profile; the Company's hedging strategy and projected margin posting obligations; and the effects of litigation, government regulation and tax position.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions about future events, taking into account all information currently available to the Company. While the Company considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control and which include, but are not limited to, volatility of commodity prices; the costs and results of drilling and operations; uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future; the assumptions underlying production forecasts; the quality of technical data; the Company's ability to appropriately allocate capital and other resources among its strategic opportunities; access to and cost of capital; the Company's hedging and other financial contracts; inherent hazards and risks normally incidental to drilling for, producing, transporting and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil; cyber security risks; availability and cost of drilling rigs, completion services, equipment, supplies, personnel, oilfield services and water required to execute the Company's exploration and development plans, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with operating primarily in the Appalachian Basin and obtaining a substantial amount of the Company's midstream services from Equitrans Midstream; the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof; government regulation or action, including regulations pertaining to methane and other greenhouse gas emissions; negative public perception of the fossil fuels industry; increased consumer demand for alternatives to natural gas; environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change; and disruptions to the Company's business due to acquisitions and other strategic transactions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described under Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the SEC and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 to be filed with the SEC, as updated by any subsequent Form 10-Qs, and those set forth in other documents the Company files from time to time with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This presentation also refers to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating cash flow, free cash flow, free cash flow yield, free cash flow per share and net debt calculations and ratios. These non-GAAP financial measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. For additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP measures, including definitions of these terms and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measurers, please refer to the appendix of this presentation.

2

The Premier Appalachian Natural Gas Producer

A compelling opportunity to invest in America's premier natural gas assets

FINANCIAL PROFILE

NYSE: EQT

~125%

FCF(1) through 2026 of

current

market cap(2)

~20%

2022 FCF Yield(1,2)

~30%

2023 FCF Yield(1,2)

1.0 - 1.5x

Leverage(1) target before 2023

~2.5%

Fixed dividend Yield(2)

CORPORATE PROFILE

Market capitalization(2)

$8.0 B

Net debt(1,2)

$5.4 B

Enterprise value(2)

$13.4 B

Liquidity(2)

$2.2 B

Core net Marcellus acres(2)

~940,000 Acres

Core net locations

~1,800

Core net lateral feet

>22 MM Ft.

2022E daily volumes

~5.5 Bcfe/d

Natural Gas Production Mix

~95%

  1. Non-GAAPmeasure. See appendix for definition.
  2. Share prices in calculations as of 1/31/2022; net debt, liquidity, and acreage as of 12/31/2021.

3

Multi-Decade Inventory of High-Quality Natural Gas Assets

Combination of scale, premier assets, and responsible development

PURE-PLAY APPALACHIAN PRODUCER

MEASURING OUR IMPACT

NE PA

MARCELLUS

~1.0 Bcf/d

~180k core net acres

OH UTICA

~0.5 Bcfe/d

~70k core net acres

SWPA MARCELLUS

~3.3 Bcfe/d

~470k core net acres

WV MARCELLUS

~0.8 Bcfe/d

~290k core net acres

County w/ EQT Acreage

EQT Core Acreage

#1

Producer of natural gas in the United States(1)

>1,800

Core net locations

(over 15 years of maintenance pace)

Since 2005,

EQT contributed to

~5%

of total GHG emissions reductions

in the U.S.

(total U.S. solar industry ~6%)

If EQT were a country, it would be the

12th

largest producer in the world(2) (~25 Tcf of proved reserves)

Pure-Play Appalachian

E&P with

4.0 Bcf/d

of certified gas(3)

(largest amongst peers)

Net Zero

By or before 2025(4)

(among the fastest in the industry)

1.

Source: EIA

2.

Source: IHS Markit

4

3.

Based on production from wells certified under the EO100TM Standard for Responsible Energy Development and the MiQ methane standard

4.

Net zero on a Scope 1 and 2 basis for EQT's production segment operations and based on assets owned by EQT as of 6/30/2021.

Robust Free Cash Flow Profile Generation

Compelling growth in free cash flow generation and free cash flow yield while in maintenance mode

$10+ Billion

FCF GENERATION(1) & FCF YIELD(1,3)

of free cash flow(1,2) generation

2021 through 2026

Factors Driving Improved

Free Cash Flow Generation:

Base Plan

Upside

Contractedgathering rates decline

Continued operational improvements

by ~$0.18/mcfe long-term

• Improving land capital spending

• Credit upgrades reduce interest

expense & cost of capital

• Shallowing base decline rate

• Improved pricing driven by

premiums for RSG

• Breakeven price projected to

Commodity price improvements

• Every $0.10 increase in Realized

improve by ~30% by 2026 from

Price = $200 MM of incremental

2019 levels

FCF(1) on an unhedged basis and

excluding cash taxes

FCF ($MM)

$3,000

$2,500

$2,000

$1,500

$1,000

$500

$-

Rapid FCF

generation growth

as hedges roll off

~30%

~20%

12%

2020

2021

2022E

2023E

35%

30%

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

FCF Yield

1.

Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition.

2.

Uses strip pricing as of 1/31/2022.

5

3.

Share price as of 1/31/2022.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EQT Corporation published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 22:07:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
