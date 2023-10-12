Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

EQT Corporation ("EQT") expects to report a total gain on derivatives of $178 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

In addition, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, EQT expects to report (i) $256 million of net cash settlements received on derivatives, which is composed of $199 million of net cash settlements received on EQT's New York Mercantile Exchange ("NYMEX") natural gas hedge positions and $57 million of net cash settlements received on EQT's basis and liquids hedge positions, and (ii) $65 million of premiums paid for derivatives that settled during the period.

EQT expects to report a total gain on derivatives of $1,167 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

In addition, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, EQT expects to report (i) $625 million of net cash settlements received on derivatives, which is composed of $738 million of net cash settlements received on EQT's NYMEX natural gas hedge positions and $113 million of net cash settlements paid on EQT's basis and liquids hedge positions, and (ii) $232 million of premiums paid for derivatives that settled during the period.

The dollar amounts included in this Current Report on Form 8-K are preliminary and subject to change. Final dollar amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 will be reported in EQT's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023.

The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liability of such section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, regardless of the general incorporation language of such filing, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.















