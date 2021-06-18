Log in
EQT : Schedules 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Release and Conference Call

06/18/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
PITTSBURGH, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) plans to issue its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report on Tuesday, June 29 and will host a conference call on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Topics of the teleconference will include highlights of EQT's 2020 ESG performance, establishment of net zero and other emissions reduction targets, and other matters with respect to EQT's ESG strategy. A brief Q&A session for analysts will immediately follow the discussion.

To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, visit EQT's investor relations website at ir.eqt.com. A replay will also be available via EQT's investor relations website for seven days following the live call.

Investor Contact:
Andrew Breese – Director, Investor Relations
412.395.2555
ABreese@eqt.com

About EQT Corporation
EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders.  By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy.  We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do.

Visit EQT Corporation at www.EQT.com; and to learn more about EQT's sustainability efforts, please visit esg.eqt.com.

EQT Management speaks to investors from time to time and the analyst presentation for these discussions, which is updated periodically, is available via EQT's investor relations website at ir.eqt.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eqt-schedules-2020-environmental-social-and-governance-report-release-and-conference-call-301315499.html

SOURCE EQT Corporation (EQT-IR)


© PRNewswire 2021
