July 23 (Reuters) - EQT Corp posted a smaller-than-expected second-quarter loss on Tuesday, as higher sales volumes helped the natural gas producer offset a decline in commodity prices.

The largest U.S. natgas producer posted an adjusted loss of 8 cents per share in the April-June quarter, compared with analysts' estimate of a loss of 20 cents per share, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Vallari Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)