EQTEC PLC is an Ireland-based waste-to-value company. The Company uses its advanced gasification technology to generate safe, green energy from over 62 different kinds of feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics. The Company collaborates with waste operators, developers, technologists, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors and capital providers to build sustainable waste elimination and green energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments: Power Generation and Technology Sale. The Technology Sales segment is engaged in the sale of gasification technology and associated engineering and design services. The Power Generation segment is engaged in the development and operation of renewable energy electricity and heat generating plants. Its gasification projects convert waste into clean energy, hydrogen, biofuels, synthetic natural gas (SNG), and biochar from various sources. It operates across seven markets.