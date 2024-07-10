Equals Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based financial technology (fintech) provider. The Company is primarily providing foreign currency and banking services. The Companyâs segments include Currency Cards (both personal and corporate), International Payments, Solutions, Travel Cash, Banking, Europe and Central (which includes overheads and corporate costs). It provides small and medium enterprises with a suite of payment products. The Company offers money movement services to both business and personal customers through five interconnected channels: international payments; corporate expenses platform; current accounts; and travel money, comprising currency cards and physical currency. The international payments channel supports wire transfers foreign exchange transactions direct to bank accounts. The Company also offers business and retail accounts with all the payments functionality offered by banks, namely faster payments, direct debits, international payments, and a debit card.

Sector Business Support Services