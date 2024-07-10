Equals Group PLC - London-based payment platform developer - Receives improved indicative non-binding proposal from the consortium comprising Embedded Finance Ltd and TowerBrook Capital Partners (UK) LLP regarding a possible all-cash offer at 135 pence per share. The improved proposal is subject to due diligence. First proposal was received in March, terms were not disclosed. The consortium has until August 7 to submit a firm proposal.
Current stock price: 115.75 pence
12-month change: up 17%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
