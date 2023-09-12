Equals Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based financial technology company. The Company is primarily engaged in providing foreign currency and banking services. The Company's segments include Currency Cards, International Payments, Solutions, Travel Cash, Banking, and Central. It provides small and medium enterprises with a suite of payment products, including foreign exchange transactions, prepaid card solutions, faster payments and accounts into which receipts can be credited and payments made. The Company offers money movement services to both business and personal customers through five inter-connected channels: international payments; corporate expenses platform; current accounts; and travel money, comprising currency cards and physical currency. The international payments channel supports wire transfer foreign exchange transactions direct to bank accounts. It offers business and retail accounts with all the payment functionality, such as direct debits and debit cards.

Sector Business Support Services