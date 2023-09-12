H1-2023 Results and
Q3-2023 Trading Update
September 2023
Ian Strafford-Taylor
Richard Cooper
CEO, Equals Group
CFO, Equals Group
© E Q U A L S G R O U P P L C 2 0 2 3 | P R O P R I E T A R Y & C O N F I D E N T I A L
E Q U A L S G R O U P
Agenda
01
Equals overview
04
Q3-2023 Highlights
02
H1-2023 Highlights
05
Looking forward
03
CFO Review
06
Summary
2
© E Q U A L S G R O U P P L C 2 0 2 3 | P R O P R I E T A R Y & C O N F I D E N T I A L
E Q U A L S G R O U P
Products
Accounts
Own-namemulti-currency IBANs
Cards
Debit & Prepaid
Payments
FX or same currency
Differentiators
Platform
Payments & Cards
Connectivity
Direct integration into payment
networks
Compliance
Strategic focus
Human interaction
FinTech capabilities augmented
by personal service
Platform
Uniﬁed platform
Uniﬁed A2A transfers & card payments with own-namemulti-currency IBAN
Unlimited accounts
Create sub-accounts
Highly conﬁgurable
Approvals and permissions
Equals Money
SMEs
Equals Solutions
Larger corporates
© E Q U A L S G R O U P P L C 2 0 2 3 | P R O P R I E T A R Y & C O N F I D E N T I A L
E Q U A L S G R O U P
Evolution of Equals market positioning
B2B
Modulr
Divvy
Ebury
AlphaFX
OpenPayd
Pleo
Currency Cloud
2023
Brex
Citibank
ClearBank
2022
Argentex
Railsr
Amex
Product
2018
Platform
Starling
Lloyds
Wise
Barclays
Revolut
HSBC
FairFX (2007)
Monzo
Post Ofﬁce
Caxton
© E Q U A L S G R O U P P L C 2 0 2 3 | P R O P R I E T A R Y & C O N F I D E N T I A L
B2C
Main products
Cards &
Payments
Payments
Cards
4
E Q U A L S G R O U P
UK Tier 1 Banks
Multi-currency IBANs
✔17
✔30
✔38
Multi-currency card issuing
✔
✔
International payments
✔
✔
Fewer than 100
✔
Fewer than 100
✔
in 100+ currencies
Modern APIs
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
White label offering
✔
✔
✔
✔
SEPA instant
✔
✔
✔
Direct participant of UK Faster
✔
✔
✔
✔
Payments
Debit and prepaid cards
✔
✔
✔
Virtual cards
Some
✔
✔
Speak to a human - account
✔
✔
manager
5
£903.26
£700m
£470m (est)
Billions
£6.68bn
£185.36m
Enterprise value / Market cap
LON:ALPH
value at acquisition
Valuation undisclosed
(various)
LSE:WISE
LON:EQLS
11/09/2023
22.07.22
18/03/2022
11/09/2023
11/09/2023
© E Q U A L S G R O U P P L C 2 0 2 3 | P R O P R I E T A R Y & C O N F I D E N T I A L
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Equals Group plc published this content on 12 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2023 07:25:48 UTC.