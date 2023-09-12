H1-2023 Results and

Q3-2023 Trading Update

September 2023

Ian Strafford-Taylor

Richard Cooper

CEO, Equals Group

CFO, Equals Group

Agenda

01

Equals overview

04

Q3-2023 Highlights

02

H1-2023 Highlights

05

Looking forward

03

CFO Review

06

Summary

2

Products

Accounts

Own-namemulti-currency IBANs

Cards

Debit & Prepaid

Payments

FX or same currency

Differentiators

Platform

Payments & Cards

Connectivity

Direct integration into payment

networks

Compliance

Strategic focus

Human interaction

FinTech capabilities augmented

by personal service

Platform

Uniﬁed platform

Uniﬁed A2A transfers & card payments with own-namemulti-currency IBAN

Unlimited accounts

Create sub-accounts

Highly conﬁgurable

Approvals and permissions

Equals Money

SMEs

Equals Solutions

Larger corporates

Evolution of Equals market positioning

B2B

Modulr

Divvy

Ebury

AlphaFX

OpenPayd

Pleo

Currency Cloud

2023

Brex

Citibank

ClearBank

2022

Argentex

Railsr

Amex

Product

2018

Platform

Starling

Lloyds

Wise

Barclays

Revolut

HSBC

FairFX (2007)

Monzo

Post Ofﬁce

Caxton

B2C

Main products

Cards &

Payments

Payments

Cards

4

UK Tier 1 Banks

Multi-currency IBANs

17

30

38

Multi-currency card issuing

International payments

Fewer than 100

Fewer than 100

in 100+ currencies

Modern APIs

White label offering

SEPA instant

Direct participant of UK Faster

Payments

Debit and prepaid cards

Virtual cards

Some

Speak to a human - account

manager

5

£903.26

£700m

£470m (est)

Billions

£6.68bn

£185.36m

Enterprise value / Market cap

LON:ALPH

value at acquisition

Valuation undisclosed

(various)

LSE:WISE

LON:EQLS

11/09/2023

22.07.22

18/03/2022

11/09/2023

11/09/2023

