Equals Group PLC - London-based fintech payments group focused on the Enterprise and SME marketplaces - Says a special resolution put to shareholders regarding the proposed reduction of the company's share premium account in the amount of GBP25.0 million was passed. Says the reduction will create additional distributable reserves to the value of around GBP25.0 million, which it may use to deliver returns to shareholders in the future - whether through dividends, distributions, or purchases in the firm's owns shares. The expected date for the court hearing to confirm the capital reduction is October 24, and the expected date for completion of the capital reduction is October 31. The board intends - should the capital reduction complete - to pay a maiden dividend of 1.5 pence per share in respect of financial 2023.

Current stock price: 107.66p, up 1.1% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: up 19%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

