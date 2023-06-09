Advanced search
    EQS   FR0012882389

EQUASENS

(EQS)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:18 2023-06-09 am EDT
80.30 EUR   -0.74%
12:01pEquasens : Annual ordinary general meeting - meeting notice - on-line availability of meeting materials
GL
06:15aEquasens : Meeting Notice (AGOA 29.06.2023)
PU
06/06Equasens : Preliminary Notice (AGOA 29.06.2023)
PU
EQUASENS: ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - MEETING NOTICE - ON-LINE AVAILABILITY OF MEETING MATERIALS

06/09/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
Villers-lès-Nancy, 9 June 2023 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

MEETING NOTICE

ON-LINE AVAILABILITY OF MEETING MATERIALS

EQUASENS hereby provides notice to shareholders of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 5.30 pm at the Company’s registered office located in Villers-lès-Nancy (Technopôle de Nancy-Brabois - 5 Allée de Saint Cloud).

The original French language version of the agenda and the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting were published in the French publication for legal announcements (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 15 May, 2023 (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/pages/balo-annonce-unitaire/?q.id=id_annonce:20230515230164858).

The Meeting Notice was published on the June 9, 2023 in the BALO (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/pages/balo-annonce-unitaire/?q.id=id_annonce:20230609230256669) and in the Official Journal “Les Tablettes Lorraines” including the procedures for participating and voting and the main methods to exercise shareholders’ rights.

Both of these notices are available on the Company’s website: www.equasens.com. Translations are also available https://equasens.com/investisseurs/assemblee-generale/.

Pursuant to article R. 22-10-23 of the French commercial code, EQUASENS has also made available, since June 8, 2023, all the documents and information prescribed by this article and the voting form on its website www.equasens.com - Section Investisseurs, Assemblée Générale tab.

For the purpose of communications between the Company and its shareholders, it is strongly recommended that requests or documents be sent, in priority, by email, to the following address: actionnaires@equasens.com.

About Group Equasens

Founded more than 35 years ago, Equasens Group, which now has more than 1,200 employees in Europe, is the leading publisher of software solutions for the healthcare industry in terms of the diversity of its business applications and market share.

Equasens Group’s specialised business applications facilitate the day-to-day work of healthcare professionals and their teams, working in private practice, collaborative medical structures or healthcare establishments. The Group also provides comprehensive support to healthcare professionals in the transformation of their profession by developing electronic equipment, digital solutions and healthcare robotics, as well as financing and training adapted to their specific needs.

And reflecting the spirit of its tagline " technology for a more human experience", the Group is a leading provider of interoperability solutions that improve coordination between healthcare professionals, their communications and data exchange resulting in better patient care and a more efficient healthcare system.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment A

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable
Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label

Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Règlement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME)
ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Ticker Code: EQS

Get all the news about the Equasens Group www.equasens.com and on LinkedIn

CONTACTS

Analyst and Investor Relations:
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer: Frédérique SCHMIDT
Tel. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 - frederique.schmidt@equasens.com

Media Relations:
FIN’EXTENSO - Isabelle APRILE

Tel. +33 (0)6 17 38 61 78 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr  

Financials
Sales 2022 215 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2022 44,9 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
Net cash 2022 12,6 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,7x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 1 214 M 1 308 M 1 308 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,59x
EV / Sales 2023 4,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,1%
Managers and Directors
Denis Serge Claude Supplisson Chef Executive Officer & Director
Frédérique Schmidt Group Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Thierry Chapusot Chairman
Damien Maringer Technical Director
Sophie Mayeux Independent Director
