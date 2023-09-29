Villers-lès-Nancy, 29 September 2023 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

H1 2023 Results

Growth momentum bolstered by favourable market conditions: Revenue: €112.6m, +8.7% Current Operating Income: €27.5m, +6.9% Net profit attributable to Group shareholders: €22. 0 m, +11.4%

Excellent profitability





In €m H1 2023 H1 2022 Change

2023/2022 Revenue 112.6 103.5 +8.7% Current Operating Income 27.5 25.8 +6.9% Net Profit 22.9 21.0 +9.2% Net Profit attributable to the Group 22.0 19.7 +11.4% Basic earnings per share

(in € - Attributable to owners of the Company) 1.46 1.31 +11.2%

The financial statements for the six-month period ended 29 June 2023 were reviewed and adopted by EQUASENS' Board of Directors, chaired by Thierry CHAPUSOT, on 1 September 2023. These interim consolidated financial statements were subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors.

_____

Results at 30 June 2023





Equasens Group recorded growth in revenue year-on-year for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 of8.7% to €112.6m.

The Group's Current Operating Income rose 6.9% to €27.5m at 30 June 2023, breaking down by division as follows:

PHARMAGEST Division: Current Operating Income: €18.4m, +9.5%. This performance was driven by its new software solutions for mobility and data backup combined with a sharp rise in recurring sales. In addition, the installation of new functionalities under the Ségur French Digital Healthcare initiative remained on track during H1.

This performance was driven by its new software solutions for mobility and data backup combined with a sharp rise in recurring sales. In addition, the installation of new functionalities under the Ségur French Digital Healthcare initiative remained on track during H1. AXIGATE LINK: Current Operating Income: €4.6m, +0.7%. The Division has maintained its level of profitability, while at the same time strengthening its teams to accelerate the deployment of its SaaS solutions, particularly in Belgium and the UK.

E-Connect: the Division continues to perform well, with Current Operating Income up 9.6% to €3.6m . Newly developed boxes were introduced to meet the needs of healthcare professionals, particularly in terms of mobility. Significant efforts have also been made to promote the Noviacare homecare monitoring system as it starts to establish its position as an important component of public health policy in Europe.

the Division continues to perform well, with . Newly developed boxes were introduced to meet the needs of healthcare professionals, particularly in terms of mobility. Significant efforts have also been made to promote the Noviacare homecare monitoring system as it starts to establish its position as an important component of public health policy in Europe. Médical Solutions: the Division reported growth in current operating income of 7.2%, to €1.3m , and has now adopted a business model based on recurring revenues.

, and has now adopted a business model based on recurring revenues. Fintech: this Division's profitability has been adversely affected by the sharp increase in refinancing rates. However, measures adopted in early 2023 to revamp the Division's strategy, and the introduction of new services such as insurance intermediation provide reasons for confidence in its recovery.





Net Profit rose to €22.9m (+9.2%) and Net Profit Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent to €22.0m (+11.4%). At 30 June 2023, Basic Earnings per Share amounted to €1.46, up from €1.31 one year earlier (+11.2%).



Consolidated balance sheet highlights





The gross cash position rose significantly (€145.4m and +€26.2m compared with 12/31/2022) in response to particularly favourable cash generation over the period.

With a net financial surplus of €77.2m, the Group retains a high degree of autonomy and capacity for investment.

Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Parent amounted to €194.7 million at June 30, 2023.

H1 2023 operating highlights





Three companies were fully acquired (100%) to support the Group's "patient-centric" strategy

Pratilog , an independent software vendor operating in the medical and paramedical sector, has extended the Group's offering to new healthcare practitioner segments (nurses, physiotherapists, private practitioners working in hospitals). This company has been integrated into the Medical Solutions Division. Today, its solutions are used by nearly 2,000 healthcare professionals, including 400 private practice nurses and over 800 physiotherapists and include: Médi Pratik , a practice management software widely used by private practitioners who also practice in hospitals, Infi Pratik , a management application for private practice nurses and nursing care facilities, Kiné Pratik , a physiotherapy practice management software (the only solution adapted for the visually impaired):

has extended the Group's offering to new healthcare practitioner segments (nurses, physiotherapists, private practitioners working in hospitals). This company has been integrated into the Medical Solutions Division. Today, its solutions are used by nearly 2,000 healthcare professionals, including 400 private practice nurses and over 800 physiotherapists and include: Speech2Sense, specialised in speech recognition technology and mobile solutions for the healthcare sector.





This French start-up has developed the world's first voice assistant for registered nurses in private practice, Atout Care, capable of recognising short phrases and specific medical vocabulary.

The application understands, transcribes, extracts and classifies information in patient records, representing significant time savings for healthcare professionals.

ATOOPHARM - specialist in e-learning solutions for retail pharmacy teams has expanded Equasens Group's offering to include professional training.





It supports nearly 6,000 pharmacies in France and French-speaking countries in the development of their business through an e-learning offering of more than 200 modules. This offering is specifically designed to meet the new needs of pharmacies in such areas as vaccination, rapid strep tests (RST), antigen tests, prescriptions.... It has developed a unique interactive learning method which allows pharmacists to apply their knowledge directly in their actual work environment.

H2 2023 outlook





Equasens Group is looking ahead to the second half of 2023 with confidence. At this stage, excluding the occurrence of exceptional events, the Group accordingly maintains its guidance for annual growth in 2023.

Over the coming months, Equasens Group's priority will be to ensure the successful integration of its recent acquisitions.

The Group is thus planning to extend ATOOPHARM's training offering to all the healthcare professionals it addresses, and to integrate the technology developed by SPEECH2SENSE into all its business software applications.

These developments will provide the Group with a differentiated value proposition in its various markets.

With solid financial resources at its disposal, the Group confirms its continuing interest in exploring opportunities for external growth.

Financial calendar:

Publication of Q3 2023 revenue: 9 November 2023 (after the close of trading)





About Equasens Group:

With more than 1,200 employees fulfilling a vital role as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Equasens Group is today a key player in the European healthcare sector, providing software solutions to all healthcare professionals (pharmacists, primary care practitioners, hospitals, Hospital-at-Home structures, retirement homes, health centres) in both primary and secondary care sectors.

With operations in in France, Germany, Great Britain, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, and Luxembourg, Equasens Group is currently developing the leading healthcare platform and a unique ecosystem in France and Europe benefiting people by making available the very best of technology.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment A

Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable

Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à RéglementDifféré” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR0012882389 - Ticker Code: EQS

For all the latest news on Equasens Group go to www.equasens.com

CONTACTS

Analyst and Investor Relations:

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer : Frédérique SCHMIDT

Tel. +33 (0) 83 15 90 67 – frederique.schmidt@equasens.com

Media Relations:

FIN’EXTENSO - Isabelle Aprile

Tel. +33 (0)3 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr

Attachment