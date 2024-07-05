Equasens: RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 27 JUNE 2024
Villers-lès-Nancy, 5 July 2024 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)
RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 27 JUNE 2024
Number of shares comprising the share capital: 15,174,125
Number of shares with voting rights: 15,031,080
Number of shares with voting rights possessed by shareholders presents or represented or having voted by mail: 13,070,268
That means a quorum of 86.95% of the 15,031,080 shares with voting rights: the Ordinary Annual General Meeting was able to deliberate.
The Ordinary Annual General Meeting was held on Thursday, 27 June 2024 at 5:30 p.m. at the Company’s headquarters and approved the separate parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year. The results of the votes on the resolutions proposed at this meeting by the Board of Directors were as follows:
Resolutions
Results of the votes
RESOLUTION ONE
Approval of the annual financial statements
Resolution adopted by:
13,068,136 votes in favour
0 vote against
2,132 abstentions
RESOLUTION TWO
Discharge of directors and discharge of the Statutory Auditors for the performance of their engagement
Resolution adopted by:
12,777,518 votes in favour
290,512 votes against
2,238 abstentions
RESOLUTION THREE Approval of the consolidated financial statements
Resolution adopted by:
13,068,136 votes in favour
0 vote against
2,132 abstentions
RESOLUTION FOUR
Appropriation of earnings, setting the dividend
Resolution adopted by:
13,070,236 votes in favour
0 vote against
32 abstentions
RESOLUTION FIVE
Agreements and commitments governed by Articles L. 225-38 of the French Commercial Code
Resolution adopted by (*):
13,023,724 votes in favour
46,492 votes against
32 abstentions
RESOLUTION SIX
Renewal of Ms. Sophie MAYEUX's term of office as Director
Resolution adopted by:
10,650,758 votes in favour
2,419,478 votes against
32 abstentions
RESOLUTION SEVEN
Appointment of BM&A as Sustainability Auditor
Resolution adopted by:
13,070,236 votes in favour
0 vote against
32 abstentions
RESOLUTION EIGHT
Approval of the information on the compensation of corporate officers paid in or granted for fiscal 2023 and mentioned in Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code
Resolution adopted by:
12,189,192 votes in favour
881,044 votes against
32 abstentions
RESOLUTION NINE
Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2023 to Mr. Thierry CHAPUSOT, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Resolution adopted by:
13,006,839 votes in favour
63,397 votes against
32 abstentions
RESOLUTION TEN
Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2023 to Mr. Dominique PAUTRAT, Chief Executive Officer until 22/04/2022
Resolution adopted by:
13,070,236 votes in favour
0 vote against
32 abstentions
RESOLUTION ELEVEN
Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2023 to Mr. Denis SUPPLISSON, Chief Executive Officer
Resolution adopted by:
10,519,109 votes in favour
2,551,127 votes against
32 abstentions
RESOLUTION TWELVE
Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2023 to Mr. Grégoire DE ROTALIER, Deputy CEO
Resolution adopted by:
10,468,599 votes in favour
2,601,637 votes against
32 abstentions
RESOLUTION THIRTEEN
Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Thierry CHAPUSOT, Chairman of the Board of Directors, for 2024
Resolution adopted by:
13,006,839 votes in favour
63,397 votes against
32 abstentions
RESOLUTION FOURTEEN
Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Denis SUPPLISSON, Chief Executive Officer, for 2024
Resolution adopted by:
10,473,009 votes in favour
2,356,603 votes against
240,656 abstentions
RESOLUTION FIFTEEN
Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Grégoire de ROTALIER, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, for 2024
Resolution adopted by:
10,472,921 votes in favour
2,356,691 votes against
240,656 abstentions
RESOLUTION SIXTEEN
Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Damien VALICON, Deputy CEO (non-Board member), as from 01/04/2024
Resolution adopted by:
10,462,222 votes in favour
2,367,390 votes against
240,656 abstentions
RESOLUTION SEVENTEEN
Approval of the compensation policy for Directors
Resolution adopted by:
12,985,338 votes in favour
63,397 votes against
21,533 abstentions
RESOLUTION EIGHTEEN
Setting total annual compensation for Directors for 2024
Resolution adopted by:
12,985,338 votes in favour
63,397 votes against
21,533 abstentions
RESOLUTION NINETEEN
Authorisation by the Company to repurchase its own shares
Resolution adopted by:
10,931,253 votes in favour
2,139,015 votes against
0 abstention
RESOLUTION TWENTY
Powers for formalities
Resolution adopted by:
13,070,236 votes in favour
0 vote against
32 abstentions
(*) After deduction of excluded voting rights
Financial Calendar:
Publication of H1 2024 Revenue: 2 August 2024 (after French market closure).
About Group Equasens
With more than 1,300 employees, Equasens Group is today a key player in the European healthcare sector, providing software solutions to all healthcare professionals (pharmacists, primary care practitioners, hospitals, Hospital-at-Home structures, retirement homes, health centres) in both primary and secondary care sectors.
With operations in France, Germany, Great Britain, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, and Luxembourg, Equasens Group today brings together healthcare professionals within a unique ecosystem in France and Europe benefiting people by making available the very best of technology.
Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label
Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Règlement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME) ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Ticker Code: EQS
Get all the news about the Equasens Group www.equasens.com
Equasens is No. 1 in France for publishing and integrating software programs for pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare facilities, laboratories, retirement homes and healthcare professionals. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- pharmacy software publishing and integration (74%): software programs for managing data bases, information, inventories, orders, electronic care records, etc.;
- publishing of IT solutions for health and medical/social establishments (14.2%): publishing and integration of software packages for retirement homes, hospitals and care homes (software for managing admissions, billing, receipt and accounting management, care management, supply management, etc.);
- development of solutions and infrastructures for e-Health (11.8%): digital communication, telemedicine and telehealth solutions. The group also offers financing solutions for leased goods (Nanceo).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (89.7%), Italy (5.4%), Belgium (2.9%), Germany (1%), the United Kingdom (0.8%) and Ireland (0.2%).