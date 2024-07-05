Equasens: RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 27 JUNE 2024

Villers-lès-Nancy, 5 July 2024 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED

TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

OF 27 JUNE 2024

Number of shares comprising the share capital: 15,174,125

Number of shares with voting rights: 15,031,080

Number of shares with voting rights possessed by shareholders presents or represented or having voted by mail: 13,070,268

That means a quorum of 86.95% of the 15,031,080 shares with voting rights: the Ordinary Annual General Meeting was able to deliberate .

The Ordinary Annual General Meeting was held on Thursday, 27 June 2024 at 5:30 p.m. at the Company's headquarters and approved the separate parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year. The results of the votes on the resolutions proposed at this meeting by the Board of Directors were as follows:

Resolutions



Results of the votes



RESOLUTION ONE Approval of the annual financial statements Resolution adopted by: 13,068,136 votes in favour

0 vote against

2,132 abstentions RESOLUTION TWO Discharge of directors and discharge of the Statutory Auditors for the performance of their engagement Resolution adopted by: 12,777,518 votes in favour

290,512 votes against

2,238 abstentions RESOLUTION THREE

Approval of the consolidated financial statements Resolution adopted by: 13,068,136 votes in favour

0 vote against

2,132 abstentions RESOLUTION FOUR Appropriation of earnings, setting the dividend Resolution adopted by: 13,070,236 votes in favour

0 vote against

32 abstentions RESOLUTION FIVE Agreements and commitments governed by Articles L. 225-38 of the French Commercial Code Resolution adopted by(*): 13,023,724 votes in favour

46,492 votes against

32 abstentions RESOLUTION SIX Renewal of Ms. Sophie MAYEUX's term of office as Director Resolution adopted by: 10,650,758 votes in favour

2,419,478 votes against

32 abstentions RESOLUTION SEVEN Appointment of BM&A as Sustainability Auditor Resolution adopted by: 13,070,236 votes in favour

0 vote against

32 abstentions RESOLUTION EIGHT Approval of the information on the compensation of corporate officers paid in or granted for fiscal 2023 and mentioned in Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code Resolution adopted by: 12,189,192 votes in favour

881,044 votes against

32 abstentions RESOLUTION NINE Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2023 to Mr. Thierry CHAPUSOT, Chairman of the Board of Directors Resolution adopted by: 13,006,839 votes in favour

63,397 votes against

32 abstentions RESOLUTION TEN Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2023 to Mr. Dominique PAUTRAT, Chief Executive Officer until 22/04/2022 Resolution adopted by: 13,070,236 votes in favour

0 vote against

32 abstentions RESOLUTION ELEVEN Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2023 to Mr. Denis SUPPLISSON, Chief Executive Officer Resolution adopted by: 10,519,109 votes in favour

2,551,127 votes against

32 abstentions RESOLUTION TWELVE Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2023 to Mr. Grégoire DE ROTALIER, Deputy CEO Resolution adopted by: 10,468,599 votes in favour

2,601,637 votes against

32 abstentions RESOLUTION THIRTEEN Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Thierry CHAPUSOT, Chairman of the Board of Directors, for 2024 Resolution adopted by: 13,006,839 votes in favour

63,397 votes against

32 abstentions RESOLUTION FOURTEEN Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Denis SUPPLISSON, Chief Executive Officer, for 2024 Resolution adopted by: 10,473,009 votes in favour

2,356,603 votes against

240,656 abstentions RESOLUTION FIFTEEN Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Grégoire de ROTALIER, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, for 2024 Resolution adopted by: 10,472,921 votes in favour

2,356,691 votes against

240,656 abstentions RESOLUTION SIXTEEN Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Damien VALICON, Deputy CEO (non-Board member), as from 01/04/2024 Resolution adopted by: 10,462,222 votes in favour

2,367,390 votes against

240,656 abstentions RESOLUTION SEVENTEEN Approval of the compensation policy for Directors Resolution adopted by: 12,985,338 votes in favour

63,397 votes against

21,533 abstentions RESOLUTION EIGHTEEN Setting total annual compensation for Directors for 2024 Resolution adopted by: 12,985,338 votes in favour

63,397 votes against

21,533 abstentions RESOLUTION NINETEEN Authorisation by the Company to repurchase its own shares Resolution adopted by: 10,931,253 votes in favour

2,139,015 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION TWENTY Powers for formalities Resolution adopted by: 13,070,236 votes in favour

0 vote against

32 abstentions

About Group Equasens

With more than 1,300 employees, Equasens Group is today a key player in the European healthcare sector, providing software solutions to all healthcare professionals (pharmacists, primary care practitioners, hospitals, Hospital-at-Home structures, retirement homes, health centres) in both primary and secondary care sectors.

With operations in France, Germany, Great Britain, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, and Luxembourg, Equasens Group today brings together healthcare professionals within a unique ecosystem in France and Europe benefiting people by making available the very best of technology.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable

Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label

Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service ("Service à Règlement Différé" - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME)

ISIN: FR 0012882389 - Ticker Code: EQS

Get all the news about the Equasens Groupwww.equasens.comand onLinkedIn

