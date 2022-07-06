Equasens : Results of the votes on the resolutions submitted to the Ordinary Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 28 June 2022
07/06/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
Villers-lès-Nancy, 6 July 2022 - 7:00 p.m. (CET)
PRESS RELEASE
RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED
TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
OF 28 JUNE 2022
Number of shares comprising the share capital: 15,174,125
Number of shares with voting rights: 15,005,340
Number of shares with voting rights possessed by shareholders presents or represented or having voted by mail: 13,143,135
The Ordinary Annual General Meeting was held on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Company's headquarters and approved the separate parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year. The results of the votes on the resolutions proposed at this meeting by the Board of Directors were as follows:
Resolutions
Results of the votes
Resolution adopted by:
▪
RESOLUTION ONE
-
13,129,759 votes in favour
Approval of the annual financial statements
-
0 vote against
-
13,376 abstentions
▪
RESOLUTION TWO
Resolution adopted by:
- 13,020,494 votes in favour
Discharge of directors and discharge of the Statutory
-
109,265 votes against
Auditors for the performance of their engagement
-
13,376 abstentions
Resolution adopted by:
▪
RESOLUTION THREE
-
13,129,759 votes in favour
Approval of the consolidated financial statements
-
0 vote against
-
13,376 abstentions
Resolution adopted by:
▪
RESOLUTION FOUR
-
13,142,925 votes in favour
Appropriation of earnings, setting the dividend
-
210 votes against
-
0 abstention
▪
RESOLUTION FIVE
Resolution adopted by (*):
- 2,855,465 votes in favour
Agreements and commitments governed by Articles L.
-
146,856 votes against
225-38 of the French Commercial Code
-
42 abstentions
▪
RESOLUTION SIX
Resolution adopted by:
Approval of the information on the compensation of
- 12,620,491 votes in favour
corporate officers paid in or granted for fiscal 2021
-
522,392 votes against
and mentioned in Article L. 22-10-9 of the French
-
252 abstentions
Commercial Code
▪
RESOLUTION SEVEN
Resolution adopted by:
Approval of the components of compensation paid in
- 13,131,917 votes in favour
2021 to Mr. Thierry CHAPUSOT, Chairman of the
-
11,210 votes against
Board of Directors
-
8 abstentions
▪
RESOLUTION EIGHT
Resolution adopted by:
Approval of the components of compensation paid in
- 11,304,037 votes in favour
2021 to Mr. Dominique PAUTRAT, Chief Executive
-
1,838,823 votes against
Officer
-
275 abstentions
▪
RESOLUTION NINE
Resolution adopted by:
- 11,138,885 votes in favour
Approval of the components of compensation paid in
-
2,003,975 votes against
2021 to Mr. Denis SUPPLISSON, Deputy CEO
-
275 abstentions
▪
RESOLUTION TEN
Resolution adopted by:
- 11,138,885 votes in favour
Approval of the components of compensation paid in
-
2,003,975 votes against
2021 to Mr. Grégoire de ROTALIER, Deputy CEO
-
275 abstentions
▪
RESOLUTION ELEVEN
Resolution adopted by:
- 13,131,891 votes in favour
Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman
-
11,210 votes against
of the Board of Directors for 2022
-
34 abstentions
▪
RESOLUTION TWELVE
Resolution adopted by:
Approval of the compensation policy for Mr.
- 11,213,115 votes in favour
Dominique PAUTRAT, Chief Executive Officer until 22
-
1,929,745 votes against
April 2022
-
275 abstentions
▪
RESOLUTION THIRTEEN
Resolution adopted by:
Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Denis
- 11,056,710 votes in favour
SUPPLISSON, Chief Executive Officer as from 23
-
2,086,150 votes against
April 2022
-
275 abstentions
▪
RESOLUTION FOURTEEN
Resolution adopted by:
Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Denis
- 11,056,710 votes in favour
SUPPLISSON, Deputy Chief Executive Officer until
-
2,086,150 votes against
22 April 2022
-
275 abstentions
▪
RESOLUTION FIFTEEN
Resolution adopted by:
Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Grégoire
- 11,056,710 votes in favour
de ROTALIER, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for
-
2,086,150 votes against
2022
-
275 abstentions
Resolution adopted by:
▪
RESOLUTION SIXTEEN
-
13,142,891 votes in favour
Approval of the compensation policy for Directors
-
210 votes against
-
34 abstentions
▪
RESOLUTION SEVENTEEN
Resolution adopted by:
- 13,059,925 votes in favour
Setting total annual compensation for directors for
-
83,210 votes against
2022
-
0 abstention
▪
RESOLUTION EIGHTEEN
Resolution adopted by:
- 11,477,951 votes in favour
Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors to
With more than 1,200 employees fulfilling a vital role as "Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being", Equasens Group is today a key player in the European healthcare sector, providing software solutions to all healthcare professionals (pharmacists, primary care practitioners, hospitals, Hospital-at-Home structures, retirement homes, health centres) in both primary and secondary care sectors.
With operations in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom, Equasens Group is currently developing the leading healthcare platform and a unique ecosystem in France and Europe benefiting people by making available the very best of technology.
Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment A
Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label
Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable by inclusion
Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service ("Service à Réglement Différé" - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in