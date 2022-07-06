Log in
    EQS   FR0012882389

EQUASENS

(EQS)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25 2022-07-06 am EDT
77.50 EUR   +1.31%
01:44pEQUASENS : Results of the votes on the resolutions submitted to the Ordinary Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 28 June 2022
PU
01:02pEQUASENS (EX PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE) : Results of the votes on the resolutions submitted to the ordinary annual shareholders' meeting of 28 june 2022
GL
06/30EQUASENS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Equasens : Results of the votes on the resolutions submitted to the Ordinary Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 28 June 2022

07/06/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
Villers-lès-Nancy, 6 July 2022 - 7:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED

TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

OF 28 JUNE 2022

Number of shares comprising the share capital: 15,174,125

Number of shares with voting rights: 15,005,340

Number of shares with voting rights possessed by shareholders presents or represented or having voted by mail: 13,143,135

The Ordinary Annual General Meeting was held on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Company's headquarters and approved the separate parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year. The results of the votes on the resolutions proposed at this meeting by the Board of Directors were as follows:

Resolutions

Results of the votes

Resolution adopted by:

RESOLUTION ONE

-

13,129,759 votes in favour

Approval of the annual financial statements

-

0 vote against

-

13,376 abstentions

RESOLUTION TWO

Resolution adopted by:

- 13,020,494 votes in favour

Discharge of directors and discharge of the Statutory

-

109,265 votes against

Auditors for the performance of their engagement

-

13,376 abstentions

Resolution adopted by:

RESOLUTION THREE

-

13,129,759 votes in favour

Approval of the consolidated financial statements

-

0 vote against

-

13,376 abstentions

Resolution adopted by:

RESOLUTION FOUR

-

13,142,925 votes in favour

Appropriation of earnings, setting the dividend

-

210 votes against

-

0 abstention

RESOLUTION FIVE

Resolution adopted by (*):

- 2,855,465 votes in favour

Agreements and commitments governed by Articles L.

-

146,856 votes against

225-38 of the French Commercial Code

-

42 abstentions

RESOLUTION SIX

Resolution adopted by:

Approval of the information on the compensation of

- 12,620,491 votes in favour

corporate officers paid in or granted for fiscal 2021

-

522,392 votes against

and mentioned in Article L. 22-10-9 of the French

-

252 abstentions

Commercial Code

RESOLUTION SEVEN

Resolution adopted by:

Approval of the components of compensation paid in

- 13,131,917 votes in favour

2021 to Mr. Thierry CHAPUSOT, Chairman of the

-

11,210 votes against

Board of Directors

-

8 abstentions

RESOLUTION EIGHT

Resolution adopted by:

Approval of the components of compensation paid in

- 11,304,037 votes in favour

2021 to Mr. Dominique PAUTRAT, Chief Executive

-

1,838,823 votes against

Officer

-

275 abstentions

RESOLUTION NINE

Resolution adopted by:

- 11,138,885 votes in favour

Approval of the components of compensation paid in

-

2,003,975 votes against

2021 to Mr. Denis SUPPLISSON, Deputy CEO

-

275 abstentions

RESOLUTION TEN

Resolution adopted by:

- 11,138,885 votes in favour

Approval of the components of compensation paid in

-

2,003,975 votes against

2021 to Mr. Grégoire de ROTALIER, Deputy CEO

-

275 abstentions

RESOLUTION ELEVEN

Resolution adopted by:

- 13,131,891 votes in favour

Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman

-

11,210 votes against

of the Board of Directors for 2022

-

34 abstentions

RESOLUTION TWELVE

Resolution adopted by:

Approval of the compensation policy for Mr.

- 11,213,115 votes in favour

Dominique PAUTRAT, Chief Executive Officer until 22

-

1,929,745 votes against

April 2022

-

275 abstentions

RESOLUTION THIRTEEN

Resolution adopted by:

Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Denis

- 11,056,710 votes in favour

SUPPLISSON, Chief Executive Officer as from 23

-

2,086,150 votes against

April 2022

-

275 abstentions

RESOLUTION FOURTEEN

Resolution adopted by:

Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Denis

- 11,056,710 votes in favour

SUPPLISSON, Deputy Chief Executive Officer until

-

2,086,150 votes against

22 April 2022

-

275 abstentions

RESOLUTION FIFTEEN

Resolution adopted by:

Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Grégoire

- 11,056,710 votes in favour

de ROTALIER, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for

-

2,086,150 votes against

2022

-

275 abstentions

Resolution adopted by:

RESOLUTION SIXTEEN

-

13,142,891 votes in favour

Approval of the compensation policy for Directors

-

210 votes against

-

34 abstentions

RESOLUTION SEVENTEEN

Resolution adopted by:

- 13,059,925 votes in favour

Setting total annual compensation for directors for

-

83,210 votes against

2022

-

0 abstention

RESOLUTION EIGHTEEN

Resolution adopted by:

- 11,477,951 votes in favour

Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors to

-

1,665,184 votes against

proceed with buybacks of the Company's shares

-

0 abstention

Resolution adopted by:

RESOLUTION NINETEEN

-

13,143,127 votes in favour

Powers for formalities

-

0 vote against

-

8 abstentions

  1. After deduction of excluded voting rights

Financial Calendar:

  • Publication of H1 2022 Revenue: 3 August 2022.

About Equasens Group:

With more than 1,200 employees fulfilling a vital role as "Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being", Equasens Group is today a key player in the European healthcare sector, providing software solutions to all healthcare professionals (pharmacists, primary care practitioners, hospitals, Hospital-at-Home structures, retirement homes, health centres) in both primary and secondary care sectors.

With operations in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom, Equasens Group is currently developing the leading healthcare platform and a unique ecosystem in France and Europe benefiting people by making available the very best of technology.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment A

Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable by inclusion

Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service ("Service à Réglement Différé" - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in

small and mid caps (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR0012882389 - Ticker Code: EQS

For all the latest news on Equasens Group go towww.equasens.com

Follow Equasens

CONTACTS

Analyst and Investor Relations:

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer: Jean-Yves SAMSON

Tel. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 - jean-yves.samson@equasens.com

Media Relations:

FIN'EXTENSO - Isabelle APRILE

+33 (0)1 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr

Disclaimer

Equasens SA published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 17:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
