H1 2023 Results

Information meeting on 2 October 2023

Contents

1. Introduction

Thierry CHAPUSOT

2. H1 2023 results

Frédérique SCHMIDT

3. H1 2023 highlights & FY 2023 outlook

Denis SUPPLISSON

4. Conclusion

Thierry CHAPUSOT

Introduction

Thierry CHAPUSOT

EQUASENS: an acquisitions policy supporting a "patient-centred" strategy

Objective: enhance the Group's patient-centred offering

  • Targets: software solutions for all healthcare professionals
  • Prerequisites: opportunity to interact with other healthcare professionals
  • Business line objectives: creating opportunities for interactions with other healthcare professionals

The latest acquisitions have allowed us to

  • Extend the offering to new professions (nurses, physiotherapists, private practitioners working in hospitals)
  • Adding technological innovations to all our software products

H1 2023 results

Expanding the medical software offering

Acquisition of PRATILOG - an independent software vendor of business applications

Software solutions developed for:

  • → Private practitioners also working in hospitals
  • → Nurses working in private practice and in care centres
  • → Physiotherapists' practices

(the only software adapted for the visually impaired)

Customers: nearly 2,000 healthcare professionals, including 400 private practice nurses and over 800 physiotherapists

H1 2023 results

