MORE TECHNOLOGY FOR
MORE HUMANITY
H1 2023 Results
Information meeting on 2 October 2023
Contents
1. Introduction
Thierry CHAPUSOT
2. H1 2023 results
Frédérique SCHMIDT
3. H1 2023 highlights & FY 2023 outlook
Denis SUPPLISSON
4. Conclusion
Thierry CHAPUSOT
Introduction
Thierry CHAPUSOT
EQUASENS: an acquisitions policy supporting a "patient-centred" strategy
Objective: enhance the Group's patient-centred offering
- Targets: software solutions for all healthcare professionals
- Prerequisites: opportunity to interact with other healthcare professionals
- Business line objectives: creating opportunities for interactions with other healthcare professionals
The latest acquisitions have allowed us to
- Extend the offering to new professions (nurses, physiotherapists, private practitioners working in hospitals)
- Adding technological innovations to all our software products
4
H1 2023 results
Information meeting of 2 October 2023
Expanding the medical software offering
Acquisition of PRATILOG - an independent software vendor of business applications
Software solutions developed for:
- → Private practitioners also working in hospitals
- → Nurses working in private practice and in care centres
- → Physiotherapists' practices
(the only software adapted for the visually impaired)
Customers: nearly 2,000 healthcare professionals, including 400 private practice nurses and over 800 physiotherapists
5
H1 2023 results
Information meeting of 2 October 2023
