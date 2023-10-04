Equasens is No. 1 in France for publishing and integrating software programs for pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare facilities, laboratories, retirement homes and healthcare professionals. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - pharmacy software publishing and integration (73%): software programs for managing data bases, information, inventories, orders, electronic care records, etc.; - publishing of IT solutions for health and medical/social establishments (15.2%): publishing and integration of software packages for retirement homes, hospitals and care homes (software for managing admissions, billing, receipt and accounting management, care management, supply management, etc.); - development of solutions and infrastructures for e-Health (11.8%): digital communication, telemedicine and telehealth solutions. The group also offers financing solutions for leased goods (Nanceo). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (90.9%), Italy (4.9%), Belgium and Luxembourg (2.7%), Ireland and the United Kingdom (0.8%) and Germany (0.7%).