Equasens: acquisition of German company ADV

Equasens, in association with ARZ HAAN, one of the leaders in the German healthcare market, has acquired the German company ADV (Apotheken Datenverarbeitung) through a holding company owned 6% by ARZ HAAN and 94% by Equasens, which will become Pharmagest Germany.



Pharmagest Germany will invest in the development of technological and technical building blocks, as well as in a sales network to reinforce ADV's software offering.



Equasens is thus strengthening its position in its core business, pharmaceuticals, on the German market.



' As an independent publisher, ADV is recognized in Germany for the quality and breadth of its offering, its close proximity to customers and its ability to adapt its solutions to market trends', says the company.



