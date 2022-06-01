Equatorial Energia S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

Cenro Empresarial Iguatemi

Independent auditor's report on individual and consolidated financial statements

To the Board of Directors and Officers

Equatorial Energia S.A.

São Luis - MA

Opinion

We have audited the individual and consolidated financial statements of Equatorial Energia S.A. (the "Company"), identified as Individual and Consolidated, respectively, which comprise the statement of financial position as of December 31, 2021, and the statements of profit or loss, of comprehensive income, of changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements work present fairly, in all material respects, the individual and consolidated financial position of Equatorial Energia S.A. as at December 31, 2021, and its individual and consolidated financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil and with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company and its subsidiaries in accordance with the relevant ethical principles set forth in the Code of Professional Ethics for Accountants, the professional standards issued by Brazil's National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (CFC) and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter, including any commentary on the findings or outcome of our procedures, is provided in that context.

