Message from the CEO

GRI 2-22

The year 2023 was marked by important achievements and changes for Equatorial Energia S.A. ("Company"), amdist complex climate change and severe weather conditions. Some states where Equatorial Energia Group ("Company") operates were hit by storms, floods, cyclones, and landslides that impacted the lives of thousands of people, in addition to heat waves that directly impacted operations, requiring joint efforts from the entire electricity sector.

In Rio Grande do Sul, in particular, the scenario was challenging because the state faced numerous extratropical cyclones during the year, with above-average rainfall and damage that extended beyond the municipalities under concession of Companhia Estadual de Distribuição de Energia Elétrica

("CEEE Equatorial Energia"), requiring the teams to be adequately prepared with contingency strategies, and tproviding emergency assistance support, which is extremely important in caring for disaster victims. Despite the complex scenario, the concessionaire remained moving forward with the investment plan which enabled the expansion of networks and substations, essential for improving service quality and