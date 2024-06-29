SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
Message from the CEO
GRI 2-22
The year 2023 was marked by important achievements and changes for Equatorial Energia S.A. ("Company"), amdist complex climate change and severe weather conditions. Some states where Equatorial Energia Group ("Company") operates were hit by storms, floods, cyclones, and landslides that impacted the lives of thousands of people, in addition to heat waves that directly impacted operations, requiring joint efforts from the entire electricity sector.
In Rio Grande do Sul, in particular, the scenario was challenging because the state faced numerous extratropical cyclones during the year, with above-average rainfall and damage that extended beyond the municipalities under concession of Companhia Estadual de Distribuição de Energia Elétrica
("CEEE Equatorial Energia"), requiring the teams to be adequately prepared with contingency strategies, and tproviding emergency assistance support, which is extremely important in caring for disaster victims. Despite the complex scenario, the concessionaire remained moving forward with the investment plan which enabled the expansion of networks and substations, essential for improving service quality and
reliability in the short and long term, as well as making progress in reducing technical losses.
In 2023, the Group has continued to directs its efforts to infrastructure and innovation, and increase its focus on its institutional strengthening, allocating 8.2 billion in consolidated investments (54% more than in the previous year), in addition to outlining strategic moves to consolidate its position as Brazil's first multi-utilities company, with integrated operations in the electric power industry and other services.
During the year, the Company maintained its focus on infrastructure development and innovation, working hard on its institutional strengthening
The second year of Echoenergia's operations under Equatorial Energia S.A. management and the Equatorial Goiás S.A's first operating cycle reinforce our commitment to seizing growth opportunities under the principles of sustainability, operating in promising markets and creating value for shareholders, always seeking better capital allocation. It is also important to
During the year, the Company maintained its focus on infrastructure
development and innovation, working hard on its institutional strengthening
emphasize the first full year of Companhia de Saneamento do Amapá SPE S.A. ("CSA") operations, the Group's first sanitation concession, which has been carrying out significant changes to the sanitation and water supply scenario in the state of Amapá. As regards transmission, we completed the sale of Intesa, which has a market value close to BRL 714 million and has contributed to
8.2 billion
in consolidated investments
Augusto Miranda da Paz Júnior
Equatorial Energia Group President
the Company's deleveraging strategy, by adapting its capital structure to possible investment opportunities.
When it comes to innovation, the highlight was the launch of EQTLab hub, a project that is part of Equatorial Group's Research and Development Program, in partnership with Aneel, dedicated to the design, development and execution of innovation and digital transformation projects. The venue was acquired by Equatorial through the Maranhão State Government's "Adote um Casarão" program and was completely
renovated. Through this initiative, our intention is to incubate technological solutions in the electricity sector and promote partnerships with public and private institutions to bring the sector closer to academia, companies and researchers.
On the ESG agenda, we were included in iDIVERSA B3, which is B3's first Latin American index to bring together companies recognized for the gender and ethnic diversity of their staff. More than 60% of Equatorial's employees are black and brown, both leaders and non-leaders.
Our social performance remained grounded in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), of the United Nations Global Compact, especially those that Equatorial has identified as priorities. The Company continued to develop projects linked to the E+ Platform, focused on education, culture and sports,
in addition to laying the foundations for its new social investment guidelines. It is worth highlighting the "Escola de Eletricistas" program, which trained four classes exclusively for women, with 180 of them completing the course which covers different technical and behavioral skills.
As regards the Company's environmental strategy, scheduled maintenance on our high-voltage power stations enabled us to end the year with a 43.6% reduction in the intensity of SF6 (sulfur hexafluoride) emissions, an insulating gas with high greenhouse potential.
In Governance, we also approved relevant corporate policies, such as Relationships with Stakeholders and Related Parties Policy. We also reviewed the Policies on Occupational Health and Safety, Cyber and Information Security, Disclosure of Material Acts or Facts, Securities Trading
and the Code of Conduct.
We are aware of the challenges presented in 2023 and are equally aware of how far we have come in terms of the safety and reliability of our operations, consolidating our position in sectors that are extremely important for society. We will start the new year with the same commitment, delivering consistent results to our stakeholders, always looking for opportunities alligned with our long-term strategy.
Thank you for the support and trust we received during this past year. I invite you to learn a little more about Equatorial Energia in the following pages.
Enjoy your reading!
About the Report
GRI 2-3,2-4,2-5
Equatorial Energia Group presents its 8th Sustainability Report, disclosing the Company's results in a clear and concise manner, as well as the respective impacts of its operations during 2023.
On the following pages, you will find consolidated information on the Group's environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, results and indicators for the period from January 1st to December 31st, 2023, the same period covered by the Financial Statements.
This document is published annually, by June of the current year, and is part of the Company's ongoing effort to build a transparency policy by collecting, systematizing and making available information on its operations, in accordance with the international Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and indicators proposed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).
kilometers of transmission lines in the states of Tocantins and Goiás. The Share Purchase Agreement was announced to the market on November 1st, 2023 and was completed in March 2024.
The report was submitted to external assurance, which issued the Assurance Report, validated by the Board, recommended by the People, Governance and Sustainability Committee, approved by the Board of Directors and, finally, examined by the Fiscal Council.
It must be noted that Equatorial Energia does not have any relations with the third-party assurance companies providing the service and that the results published by these companies are impartial, reliable and free from influence by the Company, as required.
How to read this report
7
2023 Highlights
BRL 1.1 billion
saved by the population through the Social Tariff
Distribution
54,413.4 GWh
of energy distributed
14.1million
customers
BRL 8.8 million
invested in R&D with an
environmental focus
BRL 9.8 million
invested in
employee training
15,238.9
tons
of waste recycled
2,574
environmental licenses
issued or renewed
20% of the CEO's variable remuneration is linked to ESG indicators: People and Society (65%), ESG Ratings (20%) and Climate Change Strategy (15%).
For the first time, Equatorial Energia is listed on IDIVERSA B3, Latin America's first index focused on diversity.
Equatorial
Energia
Profile
Mission, Vision and Values
Operational Overview
Awards and Recognitions
2
10
13
14
17
Profile
GRI 2-1,2-2,2-6
Equatorial Energia S.A. is a publicly-held Company, with 100% of its free float listed on the Brazilian stock exchange. The Company operates in the Brazilian electric power sector, providing generation, commercialization, transmission and distribution services, as well as in the sanitation, telecommunications and services sectors. Equatorial is Brazil's first multi-utilities company.
Founded in 1999, the Company has consolidated the energy distribution sector in Brazil and is currently the 3rd largest distribution group in the country in terms of the number of
customers. Headquartered in São Luís (MA) and with its central office in Brasília (DF), the Group operates seven energy distribution concessionaires in the states of Maranhão, Pará, Piauí, Alagoas, Rio Grande do Sul, Amapá and Goiás, a sanitation concessionaire in the state of Amapá, transmission and renewable assets, as well as assets in other segments.
The Equatorial Energia Group comprises: Equatorial Maranhão, Equatorial Pará, Equatorial Piauí, Equatorial Alagoas, CEEE Equatorial Energia (Rio Grande do Sul), CEA Equatorial Energia, Equatorial Goiás, Sol Energias, Concessionária de
Saneamento do Amapá (CSA), Echoenergia, Enova, Equatorial Transmissão, Equatorial Telecomunicações, and Equatorial Serviços. The Holding Company also has other intermediate assets, which will not be mentioned in this report due to their lack of relevance.
All Group companies' consolidated information is included in this Report, as well as in the financial statements. It is worth mentioning that the Company does not currently have minority stakes in other assets.
