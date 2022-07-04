Equatorial Energia S A : Sustainability Report Equatorial Energia 2021

This is the 6th edition of Equatorial Energia Group's Sustainability Report.
Here you will access updated
information on the Group's companies. We brought an overview of our value generation to society. We will show the performance and impact of our activities from January 1 to December 31, 2021.
In every content, we strive for transparency and best reporting practices and reinforce our commitment to the information's integrity. This report is based on a widely recognized international reporting guideline, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), complying with the Essential level. Some indicators proposed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) will also be reported.
Stakeholders and Materiality
Equatorial's materiality portrays the most relevant topics for our business model in the segment and external scenario. The list of material topics for 2021 follows the same as for 2020, which was defined based on benchmarking and online consultation with stakeholders.
The following audiences were consulted: employees, suppliers, public authorities, class associations and judicial representatives. The results were aligned with the leadership's vision for the consolidation of material topics.
Materiality will be reviewed in 2022.
HEALTH AND SAFETY OF EMPLOYEES
AND SERVICE PROVIDERS
ETHICS
INNOVATIVE BUSINESS MODEL
RETAINING AND
DEVELOPING TALENTS
RESPECTING THE
LABOR LEGISLATION
QUALITY OF SERVICES
REDUCING GREENHOUSE
GAS EMISSIONS
DEVELOPING
COMMUNITIES
SAFETY OF CUSTOMERS
AND SOCIETY
PRESERVING
BIODIVERSITY
SUSTAINABILITY
REPORT
2021
GRI 103-1
Material Topic
GRI, ANEEL and SASB
Disclosures
INTRODUCTION
Equatorial
Performance
Value
Environmental
Annexes
5
Energia
Relations
Impact Limit
Organizational
Relevant Stakeholders (Shareholders/
Investors, Customers, Employees,
for Equatorial
Involvement in
Community/Society, Suppliers and
Impacts to Stakeholders
(inside and
Impact (direct
Partners, Government, Environment,
outside)
and indirect)
Equatorial Operations)
Issues linked to the violation of the Company's codes, standards and policies
Ethics
Management Form | GRI 103 Fighting Corruption | GRI 205-1,205-2
Shareholders/Investors, Employees,
can lead to legal sanctions and reputational problems. By having the operations
In and Out
Direct and Indirect
Suppliers and Partners, Government,
affected, consequently, the return for shareholders/investors is impacted.
Equatorial Operations
Problems of ethics and integrity can involve employees, suppliers and business
Shareholders/Investors, Employees, Suppliers and Partners, Equatorial Operations
Shareholders/Investors, Employees, Suppliers and Partners, Equatorial Operations
Good quality in services, following the standards and indicators of the regulatory body, impacts not only customers but also the Company's reputation in the market and its opportunities.
Management aimed at reducing GHG emissions from Equatorial's operations seeks to support the fight against climate change. These are a risk for the business and the generation of value for its stakeholders, as they cause more frequent and severe water scarcity scenarios, threatening mainly energy generation and sanitation services.
This management prevents the destruction of value for its operations and shareholders/investors and the community/society and the environment.
Innovation in the business model proposes updating management models and modernizing the work culture, seeking to generate positive impacts for the business and its stakeholders by reducing operating costs, optimizing time, greater productivity and better services delivered.
Management focused on training and retaining Equatorial's employees, suppliers, and third parties to promote improved service quality, employee and customer satisfaction, greater productivity, asset profitability and an improvement in the Company's image.
Management that values the health and safety of employees and service providers promotes safe working environments and conditions, with repercussions on employee productivity and satisfaction and reducing the number of absences.
continua...
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
