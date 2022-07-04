Equatorial Energia S A : Sustainability Report Equatorial Energia 2021

Good quality in services, following the standards and indicators of the regulatory body, impacts not only customers but also the Company's reputation in the market and its opportunities.

Management aimed at reducing GHG emissions from Equatorial's operations seeks to support the fight against climate change. These are a risk for the business and the generation of value for its stakeholders, as they cause more frequent and severe water scarcity scenarios, threatening mainly energy generation and sanitation services.

This management prevents the destruction of value for its operations and shareholders/investors and the community/society and the environment.

Innovation in the business model proposes updating management models and modernizing the work culture, seeking to generate positive impacts for the business and its stakeholders by reducing operating costs, optimizing time, greater productivity and better services delivered.

Management focused on training and retaining Equatorial's employees, suppliers, and third parties to promote improved service quality, employee and customer satisfaction, greater productivity, asset profitability and an improvement in the Company's image.

Management that values the health and safety of employees and service providers promotes safe working environments and conditions, with repercussions on employee productivity and satisfaction and reducing the number of absences.