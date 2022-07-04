Log in
EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S A : Sustainability Report Equatorial Energia 2021
PU
06/01EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
06/01Tranche Update on Equatorial Energia S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 4, 2020.
CI
Equatorial Energia S A : Sustainability Report Equatorial Energia 2021

07/04/2022
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

2021

G R U P O

CONTENTS

03

10

33

51

81

93

INTRODUCTION

EQUATORIAL ENERGIA

PERFORMANCE

VALUE RELATIONS

ENVIRONMENTAL

ANNEXES

About the Report

Profile

Scenario

Employees

Environmental Management

Aneel Indicators

Message from the CEO

Corporate Governance

Operational

Suppliers

Eco-efficiency

GRI and SASB content

Ethics

Financial

Customers

index and ANEEL

Society

Indicators

Assurance

Community

Credits

INTRODUCTION1

SUSTAINABILITY

INTRODUCTION

Equatorial

Performance

Value

Environmental

Annexes

4

REPORT

Energia

Relations

2021

ABOUT THE REPORT

GRI 102-40,102-42,102-43,102-44,102-46,102-47,102-48,102-49,102-50,102-51,102-52,102-53,102-54,102-56

MATERIALS TOPICS

This is the 6th edition of Equatorial Energia Group's Sustainability Report.

Here you will access updated

information on the Group's companies. We brought an overview of our value generation to society. We will show the performance and impact of our activities from January 1 to December 31, 2021.

In every content, we strive for transparency and best reporting practices and reinforce our commitment to the information's integrity. This report is based on a widely recognized international reporting guideline, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), complying with the Essential level. Some indicators proposed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) will also be reported.

Stakeholders and Materiality

Equatorial's materiality portrays the most relevant topics for our business model in the segment and external scenario. The list of material topics for 2021 follows the same as for 2020, which was defined based on benchmarking and online consultation with stakeholders.

The following audiences were consulted: employees, suppliers, public authorities, class associations and judicial representatives. The results were aligned with the leadership's vision for the consolidation of material topics.

Materiality will be reviewed in 2022.

HEALTH AND SAFETY OF EMPLOYEES

AND SERVICE PROVIDERS

ETHICS

INNOVATIVE BUSINESS MODEL

RETAINING AND

DEVELOPING TALENTS

RESPECTING THE

LABOR LEGISLATION

QUALITY OF SERVICES

REDUCING GREENHOUSE

GAS EMISSIONS

DEVELOPING

COMMUNITIES

SAFETY OF CUSTOMERS

AND SOCIETY

PRESERVING

BIODIVERSITY

SUSTAINABILITY

REPORT

2021

GRI 103-1

Material Topic

GRI, ANEEL and SASB

Disclosures

INTRODUCTION

Equatorial

Performance

Value

Environmental

Annexes

5

Energia

Relations

Impact Limit

Organizational

Relevant Stakeholders (Shareholders/

Investors, Customers, Employees,

for Equatorial

Involvement in

Community/Society, Suppliers and

Impacts to Stakeholders

(inside and

Impact (direct

Partners, Government, Environment,

outside)

and indirect)

Equatorial Operations)

Issues linked to the violation of the Company's codes, standards and policies

Ethics

Management Form | GRI 103 Fighting Corruption | GRI 205-1,205-2

Shareholders/Investors, Employees,

can lead to legal sanctions and reputational problems. By having the operations

In and Out

Direct and Indirect

Suppliers and Partners, Government,

affected, consequently, the return for shareholders/investors is impacted.

Equatorial Operations

Problems of ethics and integrity can involve employees, suppliers and business

partners to the Government.

Quality of Services

Reduction of

Greenhouse Gas

Emissions

Business Model Innovation

Talent Retention and Development

Health and Safety

of Employees and

Service Providers

Management Form | GRI 103 ANEEL Indicators

Management Form | GRI 103

Emissions | GRI 305-1,305-2

ANEEL Indicators

Greenhouse Gas Emissions and

Energy Resource Planning | SASB

IF-EU-110a.3

Management Form | GRI 103 ANEEL Indicators

Management Form | GRI 103

Employment | GRI 401-2

ANEEL Indicators

Management Form | GRI 103

Occupational Health and Safety |

GRI 403-2,403-3

Socio-Economic Compliance | GRI

EU16, EU18

Workforce Health and Safety |

SASB IF-EU-320a.1

In and Out

Direct

In and Out

Direct

InsideDirect

In and Out

Direct

In and Out

Direct

(Shareholders/Investors, Customers,

Employees, Community/Society,

Suppliers and Partners, Government

Equatorial Operations)

Shareholders/Investors, Community/Society, Environment, Equatorial Operations

Shareholders/Investors, Customers,

Employees, Suppliers and Partners,

Equatorial Operations

Shareholders/Investors, Employees, Suppliers and Partners, Equatorial Operations

Shareholders/Investors, Employees, Suppliers and Partners, Equatorial Operations

Good quality in services, following the standards and indicators of the regulatory body, impacts not only customers but also the Company's reputation in the market and its opportunities.

Management aimed at reducing GHG emissions from Equatorial's operations seeks to support the fight against climate change. These are a risk for the business and the generation of value for its stakeholders, as they cause more frequent and severe water scarcity scenarios, threatening mainly energy generation and sanitation services.

This management prevents the destruction of value for its operations and shareholders/investors and the community/society and the environment.

Innovation in the business model proposes updating management models and modernizing the work culture, seeking to generate positive impacts for the business and its stakeholders by reducing operating costs, optimizing time, greater productivity and better services delivered.

Management focused on training and retaining Equatorial's employees, suppliers, and third parties to promote improved service quality, employee and customer satisfaction, greater productivity, asset profitability and an improvement in the Company's image.

Management that values the health and safety of employees and service providers promotes safe working environments and conditions, with repercussions on employee productivity and satisfaction and reducing the number of absences.

continua...

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Equatorial Energia SA published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 13:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 23 457 M 4 412 M 4 412 M
Net income 2022 2 705 M 509 M 509 M
Net Debt 2022 21 008 M 3 952 M 3 952 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 3,34%
Capitalization 25 411 M 4 780 M 4 780 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 160
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Equatorial Energia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 23,10 BRL
Average target price 29,43 BRL
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Augusto Leone Piani Chairman
Leonardo da Silva Lucas Tavares de Lima Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Luis Henrique de Moura Gonçalves Independent Director
Tania Sztamfater Chocolat Independent Director
Paulo Jerônimo de Bandeira de Mello Pedrosa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S.A.2.17%4 780
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.71%158 260
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.50%84 396
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.65%77 713
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.67%68 338
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.3.41%65 981